Former Seahawk Bobby Wagner’s Place in NFL Top 100 Brings Questions

At this point of the NFL offseason, fans are so desperate for football that the annual NFL Top 100 rankings have become a highly anticipated event. The bottom 20 players are collectively voted on by fellow players in the league. The latest selection on Friday brings some serious debate on placement in the list, with former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner voted in at No. 81 on the list. He was No. 87 on last year’s list, but the real conversation is who he is ranked above and how he is a free agent. One player who is ranked below Wagner is Seahawks star line linebacker Ernest Jones IV.

Wagner Ranked Above Ernest Jones IV

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wanger’s place on the Top 100 Players shouldn’t be debated, but there should be some questions on the legitimacy of some players who had better seasons. He finished this past season with 162 total tackles and eight tackles for loss. He hasn’t shown signs of slowing down at a significant rate despite being 36 years old. Wagner, however, hasn’t been signed to a new deal after his one-year contract with the Washington Commanders.

Among the players who are behind Wanger in the Top 100 list are Jones, Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons, and Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Byron Young. Jones is a second-team All-Pro, has accumulated 126 total tackles and five interceptions and was a Super Bowl champion. Simmons is a first-team All-Pro and Young is a Pro-Bowler and accounted for 12 sacks.

Is Wagner Still a Top 100 Player?

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner poses with the Walter Payton Man of the Year award at the NFL Honors show at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​There is a good chance that Wagner was chosen based on name recognition as opposed to how efficient going to be this upcoming season. Wagner is still an efficient playmaker as he approaches the twilight of his career, but is more of a tackler, while Jones is being utilized in several schemes. In one play, he is in the middle of the field in zone reading for a run play or a passing play. In another play, Jones is sent on a blitz or is an efficient coverage player. Jones has a great chance of being better this upcoming season for the Seahawks.

Wagner being placed at No. 81 while not being signed to a new team, might make the NFL Top 100 list less relevant to some fans and media outlets. His spot above a couple of All-Pro players and high-value players brings questions about whether some players are voting based on popularity. Wagner is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and likely is a Top 100 player, but he isn’t likely to be as impactful as Jones, Simmons or Young will be this upcoming season

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