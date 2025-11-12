Why Rams game is a must-win for Seahawks in Week 11
The Seattle Seahawks (7-2) will host the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) in both teams' most critical game of the season thus far. Currently, the only thing keeping Seattle atop the NFC West is one more divisional win (2-1) than the Rams (1-1).
So, even though there is a lot of football left to be played in 2025 and early 2026, this game has major stakes for divisional and playoff positioning.
How Week 11 will impact late season
Both teams have won four games in a row. According to power rankings, the standings, and the eye test, these are two of the top teams in the NFL, if not the best two. With the addition of the San Francisco 49ers (6-4), the NFC West will have three teams vying for playoff berths once again.
The good news: Seattle is in control of its own destiny. The bad news: So are the Rams and the 49ers.
San Francisco is responsible for each of the Rams and Seahawks' in-division losses. The 49ers currently hold the best divisional record in the NFC West at 3-1. Los Angeles has a win over the 49ers, while the Seahawks do not.
Thus, to keep pace in the division, the Seahawks need to get the first game against the Rams. Not only will it give them a better overall record by a full game, but it'll drop Los Angeles to 1-2 in divisional games. That will force Los Angeles into high-pressure situations against the Arizona Cardinals, and in the second game against Seattle in Week 16.
If the Seahawks lose and the 49ers beat the Cardinals this week, Seattle will be just a half-game ahead of third place. Depending on how the rest of the NFC shakes out, third place may still sneak in. But they don't want a repeat of 2024, when 10 wins in the NFC West weren't enough.
Ideally, with two games against the Cardinals already secured, the Seahawks need to win out to ensure that they maintain distance over their rivals. The 49ers also have a cushy schedule the next four weeks with games at Arizona (3-6), vs. Carolina (5-5), at Cleveland (2-7) and vs. Tennessee (1-8).
If the 49ers get to 10 wins through that stretch, they will be right there with the Rams and Seahawks in the NFC and divisional standings. Seattle also has very few games remaining that are not in-division or against quality opponents.
The Rams got the first game against the Seahawks a year ago, and it cost them late in the season. Seattle has to flip that advantage in their favor in 2025.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks climb to top of NFL power rankings after pounding Arizona
Seattle Seahawks studs, duds from dominant win over Arizona Cardinals
Steelers matched offer for Rashid Shaheed, but he preferred Seahawks
Seahawks came close to trading OLB Boye Mafe to AFC heavyweight