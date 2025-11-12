Seahawks bolster defensive depth with pair of practice squad additions
With two open practice squad spots, the Seattle Seahawks brought in a pair of rookie prospects to improve their defensive depth.
The Seahawks signed cornerback Mike Reid and nose tackle Wy'Kevious "Bubba" Thomas to the practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday. Both are undrafted rookies, but Thomas has a history with the Seahawks.
Thomas signed with Seattle out of South Alabama, spending training camp and the preseason with the team. He didn't make the 53-man roster and was waived at the end of August. Now, with Jarran Reed's sudden move to injured reserve late last week, Thomas is getting another chance.
Reid, who went undrafted out of South Dakota, was originally signed by the Carolina Panthers and spent time on their practice squad until October. If Josh Jobe (concussion) continues to miss time, the Seahawks may need extra cornerback depth.
Both moves precede the Seahawks' most important game of the season thus far: A bout with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11.
The open slots on Seattle's practice squad were vacated by wide receiver Cody White and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna, both of whom were signed to the active roster before the Seahawks' Week 10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Reid and Thomas are unlikely to be factors any time soon, but they do have a chance to stick if the injuries persist for the Seahawks' defense.
