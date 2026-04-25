Seahawks' Second-Round Pick Idolized Franchise Legend Kam Chancellor

Even if he isn't necessarily expected to immediately step into a starting role, former TCU safety Bud Clark will be a player to watch when the Seattle Seahawks begin training camp.

Clark, who has the versatility to play almost any position in the defensive backfield, will likely see the field in some capacity in 2026 after totaling 202 tackles, 20 pass breakups and 15 interceptions in his final four seasons with the Horned Frogs.

He's got ample experience, ball skills and coverage ability for a No. 64 overall pick, and he's well-versed in his Seahawks history.

"I’m versatile and I’m a ballhawk," Clark said after being picked on Friday, per Seahawks.com reporter John Boyle. "I’m getting to the ball every chance I get. I compete, I’m [a] competitor always."

Clark models game after Kam Chancellor

Sep 27, 2015; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) celebrates following a false-start penalty against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Many up-and-coming NFL safeties want to be like former Seahawks legend Kam Chancellor, who finished his eight-year Seattle career as a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion.

Clark has the upside of the fact that he will actually be playing for the Seahawks, and he wants to be as physical as the former star defensive back.

"He always brought the pop," Clark said, per Boyle, stating he models his game after Chancellor. "He was the hammer, not the nail, and that’s what I try to do all the time I play."

After Clark's 30 visit with the Seahawks, Clark wanted to end up with the Seahawks in the draft, per Boyle. The fact that he was in the same building Chancellor previously walked had to make that feeling even stronger, and now Clark will have a chance to help the Seahawks win a second-straight Super Bowl title.

"I felt like it was a home for me when I came out there, so it’s a dream," Clark said. "I got to see a couple of bald eagles, that was something different for me. I could get used to it, though."

Clark has a lot of upside and still has room to improve, which is good reason to be excited about what he can bring to the table in his rookie season. Head coach Mike Macdonald entrusted a big role to Nick Emmanwori in his first season, so it's possible Clark gets a surprising amount of snaps.

And if he ever reaches similar heights to Chancellor, the Seahawks will have gotten great value out of a second-round pick.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter