What Happens to Emanuel Wilson as Seahawks RBs Return from Injury?

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson may have made his final start of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he went out with a bang.

Wilson ran for 100 yards on 24 carries as the Seahawks dismantled the Chiefs 20-3 inside Lumen Field. It was his best game with the Seahawks so far, but with rookie Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet potentially returning from injury this week, Wilson may find his role diminishing. However, he might still have a chance to carve out some carries in the backfield.

"I saw a guy that just refused to get tackled," offensive lineman Grey Zabel said of Wilson via the team website. "He just kept running hard and when you got a guy like that you're going to exert as much effort as you possibly can to make sure he succeeds. What an unbelievable guy, teammate, person and kudos to him, the work that he puts in to have a game like that is truly cool to see."

Emanuel Wilson's Role Could Shrink, But Not Vanish

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson carries the ball defended by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks want to make sure they are as healthy as possible by the end of the season. To do that, they will need to ramp up Price and Charbonnet slowly over time. Both have suffered big injuries, especially Charbonnet, who tore his ACL in the playoffs last January.

The goal for the Seahawks should be to have all three of them healthy and available come playoff time. The way to do that is by divvying up their carries as evenly as possible over time.

That doesn't mean all three of them will receive the same number of carries every week, but ensuring that nobody gets overworked between now and the end of the season is incredibly important.

Wilson has proven himself when given the opportunity. He hasn't always been perfect, but he has stepped up enough to warrant some kind of role moving forward, even if Price and Charbonnet are at full strength.

If the Seahawks have more, it might as well be merrier in Seattle, and it's something that the offense should consider moving forward.

Wilson and the Seahawks are back in action on Monday Night Football in Week 8 as they welcome the Chicago Bears to town. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 pm PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN app.

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