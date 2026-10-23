The Seattle Seahawks (3-3) currently sit in second place in a tough NFC West Division, but eighth in the NFC standings. If the 2026 NFL Season ended after Week 6, the Seahawks, the reigning Super Bowl champions, would be missing the playoffs.

​There are some aspects that are hurting the team, but the biggest are a lack of an explosive run game and turnovers. Arguably, quarterback Sam Darnold’s turnovers are a big reason why Seattle has lost three of the last four games. There are, however, ways for the team to get better for the rest of the season.

​Seattle can utilize the NFL Trade Deadline, once again this season, to improve their roster. The Seahawks are often buyers before or during the Trade Deadline as they traded for defensive tackle Leonard Williams, linebacker Ernest Jones IV and wide receiver/returner Rashid Shaheed.

​There are several positions the Seahawks could go for to instantly improve their team. There is a lot of available high-caliber talent the front office can go for and test out teams who are looking to possibly reload. Ten players stick out as potential trade targets that help the Seahawks win now and in the future.

​Jonathan Taylor | Running Back | Indianapolis Colts

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​One of the top targets of the Trade Deadline is Jonathan Taylor, who is quietly having another stellar season with 492 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 carries. He rushed for 3,016 yards and 29 touchdowns in the last two seasons. It is clear that he is still playing at an elite level and an elite team like the Seahawks could give him his first taste of playoff success.

​There is a good possibility that if the Indianapolis Colts have a fire sale and Seahawks general manager John Schneider uses his personal connection with interim GM Ed Dodds, Taylor could be a Seahawk for less than other teams. The value might still be a day two and a day three pick in the 2027 NFL Draft or later in the Draft.

​Quenton Nelson | Guard | Indianapolis Colts

Nelson's quotes about thanking the team for his career sound like he is ready to move on from the Colts. The Seahawks could be interested in this Colt, who is playing in the final year of his four-year, $80 million deal. Like Taylor, Nelson is still playing at an elite level, but he is 30 years old and doesn't have many years left.

​If the Seahawks go for the eight-time Pro-Bowl guard, it would shake up some anticipated moves around the offensive line. This would mean having him at right guard ahead of Anthony Bradford fresh off an injury or in front of a struggling Grey Zabel. The Colts could have Nelson available for a third-or-fourth-round pick, but Nelson's contract gives other teams leverage, so it would be a fourth-rounder.

​Tony Pollard | Running Back | Tennessee Titans

​One running back the Seahawks could get cheap to help with depth and reliability is Tony Pollard. Like Nelson, he is on an expiring contract and the Titans aren't going anywhere in the playoffs this season. Tennessee might look to squeeze a pick out of him before it loses him for free.

​The Seahawks could have a dynamic backfield with Pollard, veteran Zach Charbonnet and rookie Jadarian Price, if the latter two return healthy and capable. If the Titans get a sixth-round pick for Pollard, it would be a good return for a bottom-five team with a player who is leaving anyway.

​Tuli Tuipulotu | Edge Rusher | Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) is pressured by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​While running back is one of the most-needed offensive positions on the team, the Seahawks' biggest defensive need is an edge rusher. The Seahawks might look for a diamond in the rough with Chargers outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu, who accounted for 20 tackles for loss and 13 sacks last season.

​The Chargers and Tuipulotu want an extension, but the fact that Tuipulotu wants to wait out the season to see where the team is in terms of winning isn't a good sign. The Seahawks can make him the future top pass rusher once DeMarcus Lawrence retires and he will get a chance to develop and win. A first-round pick might be too much for any player on an expiring contract, but Seattle could trade a second-round pick and have a new contract for him ready to sign.

Saquon Barkley | Running Back | Philadelphia Eagles

​The top target for all teams would be three-time Pro-Bowler and former Offensive Player of the Year in running back Saquon Barkley. If the Philadelphia Eagles want a complete change, the team can dump the expensive contract of a still-elite running back who will be 30 in February.

The Seahawks might be open to making one of the biggest moves in recent NFL Trade Deadlines. The price for getting Barkley would be high, including a second-round pick, a fifth-or-sixth-round pick and Price. If the Seahawks want an improvement at running back for their win-now team, they might have to look into it.

​Erik McCoy | Center | New Orleans Saints

​Erik McCoy is playing his way to becoming one of the top centers in the league. This is a position that the Seahawks might need the most, both now and for the future. Jalen Sundell is playing in the final year of his deal and has been good in bursts at center.

​If the Seahawks want to create a more stable offensive line, then McCoy might be the answer or an early-day-three pick. This would help create a more solid and efficient run game when Price and Charbonnet are fully healthy.

​Landon Dickerson | Guard | Philadelphia Eagles

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson (69) against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Injuries have been a factor among the Seahawks' offensive line this season. If the Seahawks want to add a versatile starter, Eagles guard Landon Dickerson, who started at center in college, could be a serious target.

​If the Eagles continue to move on from some of their starting linemen, then the Seahawks should be at the front. Dickerson has a favorable contract and is still playing at a high level. The Eagles would likely want a late day-two pick out of the deal for a player who could start anywhere in the interior offensive line.

​Brian Thomas Jr. | Wide Receiver | Jacksonville Jaguars

​It wasn’t long ago that Brian Thomas Jr. was a trade target to the Seahawks. Through six games played with three being starts, Thomas has only accounted for nine receptions on 20 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown. The more that Thomas is underutilized, the less his trade value becomes.

​The Seahawks need more reliable, young route-runners in their receiving corps, especially if Shaheed continues to disappoint in the passing game. He would add depth to the Seahawks' receivers, which is something they haven't had since Jake Bobo suffered a season-ending injury during training camp. The Seahawks could add Thomas or a late-day-three pick, like a sixth or seventh-rounder.

​Sam LaPorta | Tight End | Detroit Lions

​Seattle could go for a Hail Mary and swing for a star tight end in Sam LaPorta, who is becoming disgruntled about his contract situation. If the lack of trust is mutual between the Detroit Lions and LaPorta, the Seahawks can get two solid tight ends in their lineup along with AJ Barner. It would come as Elijah Arroyo suffers a season-ending injury.

The Seahawks could make LaPorta their number two pass-catcher and the Lions would save in the salary cap and get rid of a frustrated player for some picks. LaPorta's value could be a potential second-round pick and the Seahawks might not have to think twice about it.

​DeForest Buckner | Defensive Tackle | Indianapolis Colts

​One final Colts player the Seahawks should be looking at is a bit controversial, but there’s a reason to look at DeForest Buckner. Buckner primarily plays the three-technique defensive tackle, but the Seahawks need to solidify the edge to pass rush and another to be a run-stopper. Buckner can be both in a way, as he could be the strongside defensive end and still be flipped around.

​He will be 33 years old in March and playing on an expiring contract so the trade value shouldn't be high. Seattle could take a risk by trading a third-or-a-fourth-round pick, or potentially another day-three pick and another player in return.

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