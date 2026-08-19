Why Seahawks' Joint Practice with Titans is Crucial

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready to pack up their belongings and head to Music City for some joint practices and the second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Seahawks visited the Titans two years ago for their annual joint practice and were in Green Bay last summer for the same purpose. Being able to travel as a team for several days facing off against another has the potential to bond the locker room.

"These past few years with Mike have been a pivotal point in our season, our journey," Julian Love told the team's website.

"Two years ago in Tennessee, last year in Green Bay. It was the first time everyone let their hair down and enjoyed hanging out with each other. Traveling with the team is always fun, we love traveling with each other because it's a time where we get a break and be with each other. Playing against another team, that competitive space is fun. Then we go out to dinner, do the rookie show, all that stuff is a lot of fun. I know a lot of the guys are excited about it."

Seahawks Eye Key Practices with Titans

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold passes during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This trip will mark the Seahawks' third to Nashville in as many years. In 2024, the Seahawks visited Nissan Stadium for a preseason contest. In Week 12 of last season, they pulled out a 30-24 victory. Despite their past success in Nashville, the Seahawks are going into this season with a fresh slate. The Seahawks are primarily focused on getting better with every rep.

"It's a lot of intentional reps," Love added. "You're not just going through a game setting. You're doing one-on-ones against these guys, you're doing third down period, like certain concept periods against them but you're going full go. It's cool where you get intentional work.

"It's always good to see other ones. You can read and react because me as a defensive back, it's nice when you can play a ball in a different setting against different people, get some different tendencies and stuff. We're going to value it; the whole team is going to take advantage of these reps because they're important."

Love and other members of the Seahawks secondary will have a chance to line up opposite Carnell Tate, the No. 4 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft out of Ohio State. Tate's speed can burn and his route running is unique, giving the Seahawks a special challenge for these joint practices.

Once the Seahawks return from Nashville, the results won't matter, but the improvements made behind the scenes against the Titans will reveal themselves later on in the year. It could be part of the ingredients that are made for another Super Bowl title.

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