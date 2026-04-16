Seahawks Should Take Interest After Dante Fowler Jr. Visit

In one week, all 32 teams will be officially in the process of the 2026 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean teams can’t do other business. The Seattle Seahawks are utilizing several aspects to improve their roster for the upcoming season. They might be able to improve with a veteran addition to the team. The Seahawks are keeping that mindset open after the visit of edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. to the team's facilities.

Fowler Looking for a More Stable Team?

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (13) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Fowler has been a journeyman player for a few seasons now. If he were to sign with the Seahawks, it would be his sixth team in his 12th year in the league. He rejoined the Dallas Cowboys last season after a huge 2024 year with the Washington Commanders. This past season spent with Dallas wasn’t as impactful as he had hoped. A good portion of the problems with the Cowboys were the rebuilding year and the inefficient defensive philosophies that led to defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus being fired.

Fowler has been a product of a system player despite being the third overall pick in the 20215 NFL Draft. He has only had three seasons in his NFL career where he accounted for eight or more sacks and two seasons with seven tackles for loss.

In 2024, Fowler accounted for 39 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles. He followed that up with only 15 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and three sacks in 17 games played in his second stint with the Cowboys. Fowler might be looking for a more proficient system and defensive coaching staff, which is why he is interested in the Seahawks.

What Fowler Could Bring to the Seahawks?

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fowler will be 32 years old by the time the 2026 season starts. He will not have many opportunities to play at a high level and likely wants to contribute on a playoff-caliber team again. He could be a valuable asset to the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense that thrives on dynamic, hungry playmakers.

He showed that potential as a backup in his first stint with the Cowboys in 2022 and 2023. During that time, the Seahawks’ current defensive coordinator Aden Durde was the Cowboys’ defensive line coach. Durde already has an established relationship with Fowler and knows how to leverage Fowler as a backup for production. In those two seasons, Fowler accumulated 40 total tackles, 16 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss, ten sacks, and three forced fumbles in all 34 regular-season games, each with no starts.

Fowler could be a temporary replacement for Boye Mafe, who left during Free Agency. The Seahawks would have a valuable veteran who wants to win, and Fowler gets some familiarity with Durde. This move might push the need for an edge rusher back a year, so the Seahawks could focus on more positions in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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