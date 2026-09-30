Zach Charbonnet's Return to Seahawks Practice Now Imminent

Seattle Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet has been recovering from a torn ACL for more than eight months, and he's now closer than ever to returning to the field.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said on Wednesday that Charbonnet could return to practice as soon as Thursday. If Charbonnet does practice, the team will have 21 days to add him to the active roster.

“Still working through Zach’s situation, there’s a chance that we open it up and he practices tomorrow,” Macdonald told reporters. “He won’t practice today. So, we’ll see.”

The Seahawks desperately need help at running back after posting their fewest rushing yards (44) since Week 8 of the 2024 season. Rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price has had fumble issues in his first three NFL appearances, and backups Emanuel Wilson and George Holani have been inconsistent.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) defends during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s a matter of how many practices does he need, roster spots, things like that,” Macdonald added. “But he’s doing a great job, and I think he’s in a great position mentally. It’s just, ‘What’s the best time and when?’ and ‘How does that create the most opportunities to get him ready to play?’ … We’ll decide by tomorrow. He’ll either practice tomorrow or he won’t.”

With Kenneth Walker III now on the Kansas City Chiefs, Charbonnet should be the lead back once he returns. He totaled 730 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 184 attempts in 2025, all of which were career-high figures for the former 2023 second-round pick.

Charbonnet's injury came in the Seahawks' 41-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Walker then exploded in the Super Bowl and earned a three-year, $43.05 million contract with the Chiefs.

The rest of the season, once Charbonnet returns, will be key to what the Seahawks do at running back. He will be a free agent this offseason if Seattle doesn't offer him a new deal before the end of the campaign.

Price's performance the rest of the way will also influence that decision, as he's supposed to be the future of the position for the Seahawks. If his struggles continue, the Seahawks may have no choice but to pay Charbonnet to avoid relying on the NFL Draft once again.

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