NFC West Week 4 Stock Up, Stock Down: Seahawks Stunned But Steady, Injuries Scare 49ers

Week 3 wasn't a great week for the Seahawks. It was far from a catastrophe, though, despite a 33-31 loss to the Commanders.

Meanwhile, the 49ers edged out the Cardinals 36-30, but were hit with even more injury bad luck. San Francisco might've still gotten lucky with it, though; at least on its own scale of how things have gone in recent years.

How did the NFC West's four teams shake out after a 1-3 week for the division, which of course included the aforementioned divisional head-to-head?

49ers (3-0): No Stock Movement

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) walks off the field with medical staff against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Receiver Mike Evans and left tackle Trent Williams both suffered injuries on Sunday during the Niners' divisional victory over Arizona. While Evans' ribs and Williams' stinger won't keep them out long, the franchise continues to have a dark injury cloud hanging over it.

Receiver Ricky Pearsall had season-ending PCL surgery before the campaign even began, while Demarcus Robinson was carted off the field with a high-ankle sprain in a 35-13 win over the Dolphins.

Defensive end Nick Bosa hurt his calf in practice and is expected to miss a few weeks. He's not on the IR, though. Defensive tackle Alfred Collins, like Pearsall, had season-ending surgery on a torn patella tendon before Week 1.

Combine blowing a 23-6 lead to the Cardinals before ultimately finishing Arizona off, and you have a No. 1 that feels incredibly shaky.

Seahawks (2-1): No Stock Movement

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) in the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even in Seattle's loss on the road, the Seahawks aren't expected to take any steps back, nor are they seen as a team with problems.

Washington's Week 3 win was a shocker, and Marcus Mariota has no right making game-sealing plays on the defending Super Bowl champions. Or anyone for that matter in the year 2026.

Still, the bad weather and the reintegration of Sam Darnold under center are valid excuses for a letdown game. Besides, the loss may light a much-needed fire under Mike Macdonald's squad before Sunday's matchup with the Chargers.

Seattle was in the 86th percentile in offensive success rate and in the 89th percentile for defensive success rate. The Seahawks won the first down battle by 11, and averaged almost three yards more per play.

Interceptions came at the wrong time, though.

There's little to worry about in the grand scheme for Seattle.

Championship hangovers happen, and lend room for letdowns like this. Just not too often.

Rams (1-2): Stock Down

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) and safety Brandon Jones (22) tackle Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers weren't the only team to blow a big lead in Week 3 from the NFC West. They were the only team to blow such a lead and not end up losing, though.

LA took a 30-26 L in Denver against the Broncos, blowing a 16-point halftime lead. The Rams' massive preseason expectations certainly aren't being met through three weeks. LA's only win came against a Giants team that was suffering sticker shock from losing Jaxson Dart for the season.

There's still plenty of time to turn things around, but the Rams' loss of outside linebacker Myles Garrett doesn't fully explain away the defense's struggles. Garrett was in uniform during the team's 27-7 loss to San Francisco in Week 1.

Things don't get much easier facing an Eagles team out for revenge this Sunday and a Monday Night Football date with the undefeated Bills after that.

LA doesn't have forever to justify the hype.

Cardinals (1-2): Stock Up

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 was an unmitigated success for the Cards after Arizona upset the Chargers. Unfortunately, Los Angeles has proven to be a disappointment, so that win doesn't give the Cardinals as much credibility as previously thought.

Still, after a 31-7 loss to the Seahawks in Week 2, Arizona mounting a comeback against San Francisco's No. 3 defense in the league is a very positive sign.

Especially because it came off the strength of a 38-for-52 passing performance from quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The run game ranks No. 25 in total rushing yards (279 yards) through the first three games, so Brissett will need to carry the load for the Cardinals' offense.

It looks like he can do it. The defense ranks in the bottom third in nearly every major statistical category, though.

How far Brissett can take this team is unclear, but Arizona at least showed signs of life in Week 3.