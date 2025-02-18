Panthers, Chargers projected to target star Seahawks linebacker
Even though linebacker Ernest Jones IV and the Seattle Seahawks have a mutual interest in reaching a long-term contract, the team will have to fend off other franchises pursuing Jones if he reaches free agency.
A deal should get done before free agency opens on March 12, but if it doesn't, Last Word on Sports writer Anthony Palacios named a few linebacker-needy teams that could target Jones. The Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers could provide stiff competition for Seattle.
"Time is ticking for the Seahawks so perhaps, teams like the Chargers, Panthers may come and swoop to sign the free agent," Palacios wrote. "This might be the last stop for Jones for a couple of years depending on what type of contract he receives."
The advantage of the Chargers and Panthers, currently is their cap space. Los Angeles has over $63 million in available cap for 2025, while Carolina sits at nearly $17 million, per Over The Cap. Seattle, however, is deep in a $13.4 million deficit.
General manager John Schneider and the Seahawks' front office is working to clear space so they can handle moves like re-signing Jones, but they now have less than a month to lock him down. Both teams Palacios suggested have the financial flexibility and need additions on defense.
If Seattle were to lose Jones to another team, it would have to go back to the drawing board at the linebacker position. Rookie fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight could be a long-term starter, but he played best when paired with Jones this season. Making Knight the senior starting inside linebacker on the roster would be risky for the team.
Jones will be a high-profile free agent for any team if he gets there. He finished with 138 tackles, four tackles for loss, four pass deflections and an interception in 2024, and was excellent at bolstering Seattle's previously struggling run game.
