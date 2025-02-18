Seahawks land potential replacement for Ernest Jones in 2025 NFL mock draft
The Seattle Seahawks have a few key players slated for free agency but linebacker Ernest Jones is by far the most notable of the bunch. The 25-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Tennessee Titans and went on to start 10 games for the Seahawks last season.
While Jones has a promising future in this league, it may not be in Seattle. With a salary cap deficit of $13.4 million, the Seahawks need to free up some cap space before attempting to re-sign the young linebacker. Of course, the team could opt to go in a different direction.
Pro Football Focus released a new 2025 NFL mock draft in which Seattle selects a potential replacement for Jones in Round 1. The Seahawks were projected to draft Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker at pick No. 18.
"In 2024, Jalon Walker showcased his versatility, playing 249 snaps on the line of scrimmage, 311 as a second-level box defender and 61 as an overhang defender," wrote PFF's Jordan Plocher. "The Seahawks could take advantage of his ability to line up in multiple spots across the defensive front while also benefiting from his pass-rushing skills."
Walker's ability to play as an off-ball linebacker or edge rusher makes him an intriguing fit in Mike Macdonald's defense. Scouts love his versatility but not everyone agrees on his role at the next level.
Some believe he would benefit from playing a full-time edge role in the NFL. Others like him as a versatile chess piece who can line up at multiple spots. Walker is ranked 31st on PFF's 2025 big board but has been projected as high as the top 10 in some mock drafts.
If the Seahawks move on from Jones, Walker makes a good amount of sense as a replacement.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks predicted to sign a pair of offensive line upgrades in free agency
NFL analyst identifies 'dream scenario' for Seattle Seahawks' offseason
Seahawks named among best NFL draft fits for Senior Bowl standout at QB
Seattle Seahawks insider makes the case for keeping Geno Smith