Seattle Seahawks insider makes the case for keeping Geno Smith
At season's end, NFL.com ranked all 59 quarterbacks who started a game this year. Geno Smith came in at number 12 on their list, which was a bit higher than expected but very much in line with how Smith has been performing compared to his peers over the last three seasons.
Put it another way, the Seattle Seahawks still have a fringe top-10 starter in Smith, even with his over-aggression resulting in too many turnovers. While there is a case to reset around a younger (and cheaper) quarterback, Smith remains the team's best option to compete in 2025 - especially because there is no clear path to an ugprade this year.
Here's long-time Seahawks insider Danny O'Neil making the case to keep Geno Smith in the Everett Herald.
Danny O'Neil on keeping Geno Smith
"It’s possible the Seahawks could draft a quarterback who would turn out to be better than Smith, but they wouldn’t know that for months — maybe years — after picking him... I think he is an above average starter in the NFL, and while I believe that Seattle should keep looking for a young quarterback who could be an upgrade down the road, I think it’s absolutely worth paying to keep Smith until that happens."
This is the right way to go about it. Unless they can somehow manage to sign Sam Darnold or swing a trade for one of the league's top-10 quarterbacks, the Seahawks would be guaranteed to be taking a significant step back at QB this year if they were to move on from Geno.
That said - it is critical that the team begin preparing for life after Smith this offseason. Most likely that will mean rolling the dice on one of the quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL draft class.
Right now, Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss is a popular name connected to Seattle. Dart isn't ready to start right away, but he wouldn't have to with Smith still around. He could compete with Sam Howell for the backup job and then potentially for the starting job in 2026 or 2027.
