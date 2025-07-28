Pete Carroll's new plan for Raiders with Jamal Adams is unlikely to age well
One reason why Pete Carroll is no longer the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks is that sometimes he put too much emphasis on his guys - and often gave far too many second and third chances for players who clearly weren't cut out for whatever role Pete had in mind.
It was one thing when Seattle had an all-time great roster, but as the Legion of Boom aged and fell apart, Carroll's penchant for certain players got out of hand. One example that springs to mind is former cornerback Tre Flowers, who floundered for two and a half seasons in coverage before he was finally waived.
DeeJay Dallas is another example of Carroll giving far too much leniency for a player who did precious little on the field, either as a running back or as a return specialist.
The worst of it was of course Jamal Adams and the heinous trade that Seattle made to get him from the Jets. That entailed giving up two first-round draft picks, followed by the requisite market-setting contract for a safety.
After one strong season, Adams' game fell off badly (injuries did play their part) but he continued to get opportunities despite consistently struggling until he was finally let go last offseason.
Of course, Carroll isn't letting him go that easy. The Las Vegas Raiders recently signed Adams, with the apparent plan to play him at weakside linebacker rather than safety.
Adams had his moments during his peak years, but they were generally around the tackle box and he had more oof plays in coverage than impactful ones. The Seahawks under Mike Macdonald also apparently discussed this position change as a possibility but thankfully never pursued it.
The hard truth is that off-ball linebackers have a target on their backs in the modern NFL - and good playcallers like Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan are going to put them through a blender if they're not up to par in coverage. If Adams ends up starting for the Raiders that dynamic could be even worse in the AFC West, which features Andy Reid, Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh - all of whom must be licking their chops at a chance to put Adams into conflict.
Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty give the Raiders' offense a couple of big upgrades, but outside of Maxx Crosby there's just a real lack of talent to be found on the Vegas defense - and Jamal Adams playing linebacker isn't likely to help.
