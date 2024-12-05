Could Geno Smith's Future Hinge on Seahawks' NFC West Title Pursuit?
Since taking over for Russell Wilson as the Seahawks new starting quarterback in 2022, Geno Smith has enjoyed plenty of individual success, earning two Pro Bowl selections, winning Comeback Player of the Year, and even receiving an MVP vote.
But while Smith did lead Seattle to the playoffs as a wild card team in his first year as a starter, he has yet to equal his predecessor when it comes to competing for championships. Posting a 9-8 record as starter in 2022 and 8-7 record last season, he has only been able to lead the team slightly above the .500 mark, failing to threaten for an NFC West title with San Francisco running away with the division each of the last two seasons and Los Angeles re-emerging as a playoff squad in 2023.
With a faction of fans clamoring for the Seahawks to go a different direction at quarterback, Smith's inability to elevate the team around him enough to contend for a division title and the perks that come with such an accomplishment, including hosting a playoff game at Lumen Field, has provided ammunition for such critics.
However, with five games left to play, Smith may have his best chance to finally add a division crown to his resume, as the Seahawks sit atop the division riding a three-game winning streak, including ending a personal five-game skid against the 49ers. That victory marked one example of the veteran signal caller slaying his demons, and if he can orchestrate a season sweep of the Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, he would dramatically improve his odds of bringing down an even bigger one.
According to Aaron Schatz of FTN Fantasy, Seattle's road date in Arizona carries major playoff implications for both teams. Per his simulations, if the Seahawks win at State Farm Stadium, their playoff odds would jump north of 60 percent, but a loss would plummet those odds down to 11 percent. As for the Cardinals, a win would increase their playoff chances to 71 percent and a loss would drop those chances to 17 percent.
Considering the Mount Everest-sized crevasse between those odds for each NFC West rival, no game on the Week 14 docket carries greater postseason leverage, presenting a potentially career defining opportunity for Smith as he heads towards the final year of his current contract and aims to cement his status as the Seahawks starter for the foreseeable future.
On a new episode of Locked On Seahawks, hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss and debate why Sunday could be the biggest game of Smith's career to this point, how the result could play a huge role in determining his future under center in the Pacific Northwest, and break down six key positional battles to watch in Glendale as the Seahawks look to clinch a season sweep of the Cardinals.
