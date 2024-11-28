How Can Seahawks Jump Start Scuffling Run Game?
Back in first place in the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks have found their groove on defense during a two-game winning streak, but one major issue remains on offense that needs to be addressed for Mike Macdonald's team to be a real contender.
Despite making a more concerted effort to find balance on offense and take a load off of quarterback Geno Smith's shoulders orchestrating the NFL's most pass-heavy attack, Seattle still hasn't been able to get its ground game back on track, in part due to several lineup changes along the offensive line. Through 12 weeks, after being held to 65 rushing yards in a win over Arizona on Sunday, the team ranks 28th in rushing yards and yards per attempt.
Only two years removed from eclipsing 1,100 yards as a rookie, Ken Walker III has been hindered by the lack of blocking in front of him, averaging a career-worst 3.8 yards per carry and not even reaching the 500-yard mark yet. But the third-year back has been a master at turning nothing into something out of the backfield, ranking first among all running backs with 53 missed tackles forced while averaging 3.11 yards per carry after contact and scoring seven touchdowns.
Given the Seahawks' underwhelming rushing numbers, it'd be easy for coach Mike Macdonald to dwell on the lack of progress. But after diving into the film following Sunday's win over the Cardinals, he feels like the offense is close to a breakthrough with the run game, as consistency remains the biggest obstacle that has yet to be hurdled.
"You're looking through it from, 'Hey, how we're coming up with our plan, how we're implementing it, how we're practicing it, how it's coming to life on the field.' There's some good stuff out there," Macdonald said. "It's just not as much as we want it or as consistent as we want it, but there's some good stuff and our guys are working really hard at it. Our coaches are devising some really good plans in my opinion, that we're still going to try to improve on, but we're on the right track."
With offensive balance still yet to be achieved, Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang analyze how Seattle can wake up a dormant run game that ranks among the NFL's worst through 12 weeks, including schematic adjustments to simplify things for the offensive line, and break down six pivotal positional battles to watch as the Seahawks take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
