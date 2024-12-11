Mike Macdonald, John Schneider Press Right Buttons in Seahawks' Playoff Push
In the first year of their courtship with the Seattle Seahawks, coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider have faced expected hurdles trying to build a roster with a new vision following a highly successful 14 years with Pete Carroll at the helm.
With Macdonald being a first-time NFL head coach and three first-time coordinators in Ryan Grubb, Aden Durde, and Jay Harbaugh, Seattle has experienced no shortage of growing pains over the course of the season. But a handful of personnel changes have quickly changed the team's fortunes after losing five out of six games at one point, as Macdonald and Schneider have done a remarkable job of pushing the right buttons to spearhead a run to the top of the NFC West.
Known as a linebacker whisperer during his time in Baltimore, Macdonald wasn't pleased with play at the second level from veterans Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson, who signed one-year contracts with the Seahawks back in March. Rather than play out the string, working in conjunction with his new coach, Schneider acknowledged the poor fit for both players by trading Baker to the Titans for Ernest Jones and jettisoning Dodson two weeks later to create a spot for rookie Tyrice Knight.
Since benching and ultimately waiving Dodson prior to Week 10, Baker and Dodson have been catalysts for Seattle's defensive resurgence. With the two thriving at linebacker in Macdonald's scheme and the rest of the unit firing on all cylinders, they have allowed 13.7 points per game over the previous four contests, the best mark in the entire NFL in that span.
But thanks to shrewd moves by Macdonald and Schneider, Jones and Knight haven't been the only newcomers who have helped rejuvenate the Seahawks defensively.
With Tre Brown struggling and dealing with an ankle injury, Macdonald plugged Josh Jobe, who Schneider signed to the practice squad in early September after being waived by the Eagles, into the starting lineup in Week 7. The former Alabama standout has been a revelation in six starts, currently ranking in the top 20 among qualified corners in completion percentage against, passer rating, and yards after the catch working alongside stars Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon.
When Rayshawn Jenkins went down with a broken hand in Week 6, Macdonald rolled with Coby Bryant as his replacement, and the cornerback-turned-safety has emerged as a critical component of the Seahawks defense with 48 tackles, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. Since Jenkins returned three weeks ago, the team has deployed more three-safety looks to get the veteran on the field while wisely keeping Bryant in the starting lineup after he earned the spot full-time.
Seattle also made a pre-deadline deal with Jacksonville to acquire defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris, whose versatile presence has bolsted the team's depth up front and allowed Macdonald to be able to more freely move stars Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed up and down the line of scrimmage. Though he hasn't recorded a sack or quarterback hit in seven games with the team, he's provided invaluable effort and physicality that have helped shore up a once-shaky run defense.
Even on offense, following an injury to starter Anthony Bradford at right guard, Macdonald opted to start sixth-round pick Sataoa Laumea instead of third-round pick Christian Haynes despite the fact Laumea had been a healthy scratch in the first 11 games. Earning the opportunity on the practice field, the former All-Pac 12 performer has rewarded his coach for his faith in him, playing a key role in Zach Charbonnet's 134-yard career day on Sunday with several big blocks in the run game.
On a new episode of Locked On Seahawks, hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang break down how Macdonald and Schneider deserve immense credit for savvy personnel moves to help get Seattle in the NFC West driver's seat, dish out their Tell The Truth Tuesday final takeaways from Sunday's victory in Arizona, and take a first peek at the Green Bay Packers heading into Week 15.
