Pro Bowl Seahawks defender cracks PFF top 50
Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams is coming off arguably the best season of his career in 2024. At 30 years old, Williams didn't show an ounce of his age in his 10th NFL season.
Williams, though initially named a Pro Bowl alternate, earned a nod after Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter was unavailable from advancing to the Super Bowl. It was Williams' first Pro Bowl since 2016 — his second year in the league.
Though he was snubbed from the AP All-Pro teams, Williams did land in the top 50 of the Pro Football Focus top 101 list for the 2024 season. Williams landed at No. 44, one spot ahead of Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean and right behind Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
"Williams makes the PFF101 for the first time in four years, his first instance as a Seahawk," PFF writers Mason Cameron, Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick wrote. "He led all defensive tackles in 2024 with 11 sacks while his 54 pressures were tied for sixth. Williams also had 26 run-defense stops, which ranked eighth at his position as well. His 87.1 PFF grade on the season was fourth among all interior defenders."
Williams tallied 64 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three batted passes and a 92-yard pick-six that was the longest interception return touchdown by a defensive lineman in NFL history. It was a historic season and one of the best by any Seahawks defenders in franchise history by the sheer dominance in all phases.
Not only was Williams among the league's best at stopping the run and rushing the passer, he impacted the game in coverage while moving along Seattle's entire defensive line.
The versatility Williams has in head coach Mike Macdonald's defense may be unlike any other player at the position across the league. Of his 750 total defensive snaps, 46.5 percent were as an interior defensive lineman, and he regularly lined up as a defensive end (32.1 percent) and edge rusher (17.3 percent), per PFF.
When the Seahawks signed Williams to a new contract ahead of the 2024 season, the three-year, $64.5 million deal was heavily criticized by pundits. Williams earned every dollar of his $10.4 million cap hit this season, and was recognized for it.
