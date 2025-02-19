All Seahawks

Seahawks star defensive lineman has 'one knock' ahead of free agency

The Seattle Seahawks could re-sign their top defensive line, but he comes with a flaw.

The Seattle Seahawks have to make a big decision this offseason in regards to the future of veteran defensive lineman Jarran Reed.

Reed played in all 17 games for the Seahawks this season, logging eight starts while recording 45 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox ranked the top 50 free agents this offseason, and Reed came in at No. 36. However, he does have a flaw or two that could prevent the Seahawks from re-signing him.

"The one knock on Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed is that he'll turn 33 before the end of next season. He may be considered too old for some rebuilding teams seeking long-term building blocks," Knox writes.

"However, Reed is a versatile and disruptive lineman who can fit a variety of schemes. Capable of playing end, defensive tackle or nose tackle, Reed has consistently shown the ability to swallow ball-carriers and pressure opposing passers."

The Seahawks didn't have an issue with Reed's age when they brought him back two years ago, but things are a little different now. There's a new head coach in town in Mike Macdonald, who hasn't suggested that he dislikes Reed, but the team did draft Byron Murphy II with the No. 16 overall pick last year, and it may be time to clear up the pathways to allow him to get more playing time.

That being said, Reed can still be extremely valuable, and the Seahawks should certainly consider a world where they re-sign him to a new deal.

