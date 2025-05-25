Pro Football Focus names Seahawks' biggest impact offseason acquisition
There was quite the makeover in the Pacific Northwest this offseason. The Seattle Seahawks, a 10-win team during Mike Macdonald’s debut season in 2024, will have a dramatically new look on offense this upcoming season. From a coordinator change, to a revamped wide receiving corps, to a new field general.
Back in March, the team dealt Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. They turned around and signed seven-year pro Sam Darnold away from the Minnesota Vikings. The third overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft is coming off a career year with the Purple Gang
NFL writer Dalton Wasserman pointed to the signing of the 27-year-old signal-caller and a specific strength of the emerging quarterback. “Sam Darnold excelled in his lone year in Minnesota,” explained the Pro Football Focus writer, “particularly in play-action scenarios, where he earned the fifth-best passing grade (88.5) in the NFL. One of the players ahead of Darnold in those rankings was Derek Carr, who ranked second with a 92.6 play-action passing grade.
“The common denominator is that Carr’s offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, will now be calling plays for Seattle,” added Wasserman. “Kubiak was also Darnold’s quarterbacks coach in 2023 in San Francisco, so the familiarity between the two should lay a foundation for success in 2025.”
Of course, Darnold comes off a career year with the Vikings and NFL Coach of the Year Kevin O’Connell. Minnesota was the quarterback’s fourth different team in seven seasons, this after being drafted by the Jets in 2018, traded to the Panthers in 2021, and signing with the Niners in 2023. He started every game in a season for the first time, throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 scores (12 interceptions) while completing 66.2 percent of his passes.
Now Darnold is at the helm of Mike Macdonald’s team with targets such as wideouts Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and tight ends Noah Fant and rookie Elijah Arroyo—and set up by the running of Kenneth Walker III. These Seahawks should be a fascinating watch.
