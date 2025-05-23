Seahawks QB Sam Darnold still getting help from ex-Vikings teammates, Kevin O'Connell
He was the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Seven years ago, the New York Jets grabbed USC quarterback Sam Darnold. His three seasons with the Green and White were hardly awe-inspiring as he played and started in 38 games. In those contests, he connected on just 59.8 percent of his throws for 8,097 yards, 45 scores and 39 interceptions. He lost seven of his 20 fumbles, and was sacked 98 times.
Darnold was traded to Carolina in 2022, and spent two seasons with the Panthers. In 18 outings, there were once again more turnovers (16) than touchdown passes (22). There was a stint with the 49ers in 2023, and Darnold wound up signing a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings in '24.
The team finished 14-3 (after a 7-10 showing in ‘23), and reached the playoffs. Kevin O’Connell was the NFL Coach of the Year in 2024, and his influence on Darnold was evident. The latter started every game in his NFL career for the first time. Darnold hit on 66.2 percent of his throws and came up with career highs in passing yards (4,319) and touchdown strikes (35).
Now the seven-year pro is with his fifth different NFL organization. Darnold is now a member of the Seattle Seahawks after signing a massive three-year deal in March. “You’ve gained trust with everybody, and then all of a sudden you’re gone,” explained the 2024 Pro Bowler via DJ Siddiqi of Clutch Points, “but that friendship, those relationships, they don’t just go away. I’ve stayed in contact with quite a few teammates, former teammates in Minnesota, and stayed in touch a little bit with Kevin O’Connell. Obviously, he’s got a pretty busy schedule—as do I--obviously getting ready for next year. But it’s been good, just being able to stay in touch with some of those guys.”
There’s certainly a little pressure on 27-year-old quarterback after his breakthrough campaign, but the well-traveled signal-caller put that into perspective. “The biggest thing for me is to not think about replicating a season like that,” explained Darnold. “I think that’s it’s really starting from square one, what can I do to put myself in a good position every single day to just get better? It’s a cliche, but it’s a cliche for a reason. I’m going to continue to try to get better every single day, as are all my teammates.”
Darnold is one of many new faces on a highly-renovated Seahawks’ offense now under the command of coordinator Klint Kubiak. It will be interesting to see if 2024 was a turning point for Darnold’s career. By the way, O’Connell will bring his Vikings to Seattle in Week 13.
More Seahawks on SI stories
PFF names Seahawks’ most underrated player ahead of 2025 season
Richard Sherman appreciates making rankings of top players since 2000
Ranking all 14 quarterbacks the Seahawks will face in the 2025 season
Pete Carroll says Mike Macdonald did great job in Year 1 with Seahawks