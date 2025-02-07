Richard Sherman explains his pick for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl rematch
At long last we have reached Super Bowl weekend. On Sunday evening the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of their epic shootout two years ago in the NFL's championship game. This time around the Eagles have some pieces that they didn't last time, including rising All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun. However, the Chiefs have something better going for them: an element of luck so striking that NFL fans have been calling it devil magic this season.
Kansas City has won so many close games this year that many fans have begun to suspect that the officials are on their side. It's impossible to prove that kind of thing minus a smoking gun, but they have semed to get the calls when they matter most pretty consistently this year. You could also put it another way - that the Chiefs simply keep "finding ways to win."
It seems that's enough for former Seattle Seahawks star cornerback Richard Sherman. Here's Sherm on who he's picking for Sunday's game and why.
Richard Sherman on Super Bowl pick
As Sherman mentions, the Chiefs also have another advantage at the game's most important position. While Patrick Mahomes' season was not as good as MVP Josh Allen or almost-MVP Lamar Jackson, Mahomes remains the greatest competitor in the sport and it is difficult to pick against hIm. As much as any athlete since Michael Jordan at his best, Mahomes has a clear will to win that outdoes anybody else's.
We'll be rooting for the Eagles but expecting the Chiefs to win another nail-biter.
