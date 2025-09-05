Riq Woolen, Anthony Bradord + another WR added to Seahawks' Week 1 injury report
No NFL team is ever 100% healthy, even if they haven't played a single game on their schedule, yet. Such is the case for the Seattle Seahawks going into their Week 1 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, which could have major playoff implications despite it being so early in the season.
While there are no serious injuries to key players, there is a clear theme this week for the Seahawks and it's depth at wide receiver. Jake Bobo, Tory Horton and Cody White were all listed on Wednesday's report. Yesterday's update made the situation even worse, as Dareke Young was added to the list as a DNP, as well as star cornerback Riq Woolen and right guard Anthony Bradford.
Seahawks updated Week 1 injury report
The good news is that Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp are not listed, and as the top-two at this position they're expected to get the lion's share of targets in Klint Kubiak's offense. However, going down the line the rest of the receivers on the roster are all on the injury report, including No. 3 option Tory Horton, WR4 Jake Bobo, WR5 Dareke Young and WR6 Cody White.
That's pretty far from ideal, so there's a decent chance we will see one or two wide receivers get called up from the practice squad this week. Seattle has three rookies on the practice squad, including seventh-round pick Ricky White III.
Far more important is the status of Woolen, who is one of the team's most-critical defensive players. The Seahawks do not have much depth to speak of at the boundary cornerback spots after the ill-advised trade of Mike Jackson to Carolina just before last season started. Nehemiah Pritchett and Derion Kendrick are the options on the roster there and Shaq Griffin and Shemar Jean-Charles are on the practice squad.
We'll find out more when the final injury report for Week 1 drops later today.
