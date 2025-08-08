All Seahawks

Rookie wideout Tory Horton could be pivotal part of Seahawks’ success this season

Seattle stressed offense this offseason, especially during April’s draft. One of the team’s fifth-round picks could be a pivotal aspect of a new-look attack.

Russell Baxter

Aug 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) catches a pass while covered by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

He was the game’s most targeted pass-catcher on Thursday night. Former University of Colorado standout and Seattle Seahawks’ rookie wide receiver Tory Horton had seven passes thrown to him in the club’s clash with the Las Vegas Raiders. He totaled three catches for 31 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown connection with Drew Lock in the second quarter. For what it’s worth, the Seahawks and Raiders wound up battling to a 23-23 tie.

Dan Parr of NFL.com focused on one rookie for each team in the league who he believes need to be a pivotal part of a club’s success in 2025. Horton was Parr’s choice for Mike Macdonald’s squad.

Seahawks’ WR Tory Horton has been a training camp standout

Colorado State receiver Tory Horton during his pro day at Canvas Stadium on Thursday, April 3, 2025. / Kevin Lytle/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Horton hype is reaching a fever pitch, and I’m not about to throw any cold water around. I like first-round pick Grey Zabel and second-rounder Nick Emmanwori, too, but they’re not generating buzz like Horton, who is being referred to as “Jerry Rice Jr.” and the “steal of the draft” by his teammates. Horton might have gone much earlier in April if a knee injury hadn’t wiped out the second half of his senior season at Colorado State.

“He’s making the injury seem like a distant memory with his performance so far,” added Parr, “making multiple plays each day, per head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle revamped its receiving corps thinking Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling would be the offseason-addition attention-getters in camp, but Horton has crashed the party, much to the delight of the Seahawks.”

Horton is one of nine 2025 draft choices on the offensive side of the ball by general manager John Schneider. It’s a revamped attack led by new coordinator Klint Kubiak and new pieces such as Horton, quarterback Sam Darnold, and the aforementioned Kupp and Valdes-Scantling. It’s going to be fascinating to watch as the 2025 season unfolds.

