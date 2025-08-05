6 takeaways from Seattle Seahawks' first unofficial depth chart
The preseason has nearly arrived for the Seattle Seahawks, and that means the team has released its first unofficial depth chart of training camp, per The Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta.
As always, the initial depth chart might be a legitimate indicator of where the camp battles stand, but it can also just be the team filling an obligation to release one. It should always be taken with a grain of salt.
However, with that said, it's always interesting to see if there are any surprises in the initial release. Outside sources make projections all the time, but it can be hard to gauge exactly how the coaching staff is viewing their football team heading into the first organized contest of the new season.
Here are six takeaways from the Seahawks' initial depth chart.
Jake Bobo not going anywhere, Tory Horton trending up
The depth chart only accounts for two wide receiver positions instead of incorporating a third slot wide receiver spot, but Jake Bobo is clearly still impressing the coaching staff as he heads into Year 3. Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba lead the listed positions, but Bobo and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are the immediate backups.
There hasn't been as much Bobo hype this offseason as there was in 2023 and 2024, but he's still trending up. Rookie fifth-round pick Tory Horton has also been making splash plays in camp, and he's listed as the third option behind Smith-Njigba and Valdes-Scantling.
Horton is involved in the kick and punt return depth chart as well, coming in at second behind Steven Sims. That positional versatility nearly makes Horton a roster lock at this point. Conversely, seventh-round rookie Ricky White III and 2022 seventh-rounder Dareke Young appear to be falling.
Three-way tie at right guard?
Throughout unofficial depth charts, there are positions that will say "[Player A] OR [Player B]." The Seahawks have three of those at right guard, as they are still in the middle of a heated competition at that spot.
Seattle has Anthony Bradford, Christian Haynes and Jalen Sundell all listed at the top of the right guard depth chart. The first two are expected, but Sundell as the third option is a bit of a surprise. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Sundell was a factor there, but that the other two were ahead of him. Instead, Sundell appears to be in the thick of that competition.
Brady Russell’s confusing role, Eric Saubert leading Elijah Arroyo
Former undrafted tight end Brady Russell was moved to fullback this offseason, but then was seen doing work with the tight ends early in training camp after Noah Fant's release. Macdonald said Russell "can do fullback stuff and he can do tight end stuff," seeming to indicate Russell might play both positions.
However, he wasn't listed anywhere on the tight end depth chart — only at fullback. Rookie fifth-round pick Robbie Ouzts leads the depth chart at fullback.
In other tight end news, Eric Saubert, who signed with the team as a free agent this offseason, is listed as the second-string tight end ahead of rookie second-round pick Elijah Arroyo. This likely doesn't mean much, as Arroyo will have a much more versatile role as a receiver also.
Nick Emmanwori won’t unseat Coby Bryant at safety
As good as Nick Emmanwori has been in training camp, he isn't threatening starter Coby Bryant's role next to Julian Love. The depth chart confirmed that, with Emmanwori being listed as the No. 3 safety.
Despite that, Emmanwori will be on the field a lot. He will plug into a unique role in the scheme instead of concretely playing safety. This makes sense and tracks with what we've seen all offseason.
Byron Murphy II still at nose tackle?
Second-year former No. 16 overall pick Byron Murphy II has said multiple times this offseason he expects to play more 3-tech this season. However, on the depth chart, he is still listed as a nose tackle. Murphy is listed as the starter at the position.
While initially a surprise, it is likely just a result of the binary listed positions on the depth chart. Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde move their defensive linemen around a lot instead of having them plug one area every snap. The main takeaway should be that Jarran Reed, Leonard Williams and Murphy are the three primary down linemen, which was expected.
QB room is as expected
No matter how much a contingent of Seahawks fans wants to see Jalen Milroe be the Week 1 starter at quarterback, this isn't 2012. Macdonald and the coaching staff have been insistent on Sam Darnold as their starter, and that is still the case.
Milroe, even though he is having a strong camp, remains the third quarterback listed. Drew Lock is listed as QB2, and they will both likely play quite a bit against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.
