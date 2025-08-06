All Seahawks

Familiar face returns to Seattle Seahawks' edge rusher group

The Seattle Seahawks re-signed undrafted rookie Seth Coleman on Wednesday.

Connor Benintendi

Sep 14, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Seth Coleman (9) during the first half at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 14, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Seth Coleman (9) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
For many undrafted rookies, being waived before producing any preseason tape often means their NFL dream has come to an end. That wasn't the case for former Illinois edge rusher Seth Coleman, however, as he was waived by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday and re-signed two days later.

The Seahawks re-signed Coleman and waived/injured wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. on Wednesday, the team announced. Foster has a hamstring injury and will revert to Seattle's injured reserve list if he clears waivers.

Coleman, who played six years of college football, has been with the Seahawks since May after being signed as a UDFA. He was waived during a series of moves that involved signing linebacker Michael Dowell and longsnapper Zach Triner — a critical need with Seattle's proven longsnapper, Chris Stoll, dealing with a back injury.

Eastern Illinois Panthers offensive lineman Matthew Allen (68) and Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Seth Coleman (9).
Aug 29, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Eastern Illinois Panthers offensive lineman Matthew Allen (68) and Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Seth Coleman (9) vie for a loose ball during the first half at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The long career is a disadvantage for Coleman in that he's already 24 years old. But he was also highly productive at Illinois, totaling 183 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks and 15 pass deflections.

Foster was, unfortunately, a long shot to make the roster even if he wasn't injured. In his final two years at Michigan State, Foster finished with 89 catches for 1,164 yards and six touchdowns. It was modest production, and he's just 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds with unexceptional speed.

His journey isn't necessarily over, as Foster could be activated again if he recovers at some point during the preseason. For now, however, he's falling behind in an extremely competitive wide receiver race.

Coleman still has a chance to stick in the pass-rusher room, especially if he has the versatility to slide inside. That's a competitive position group as well, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him kept on the practice squad. He still has to beat out fellow UDFA edge rushers Connor O'Toole, Jalan Gaines, and Jared Ivey, however.

With the Seahawks' preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders pending for Thursday, Coleman now has a chance to make an impact at game speed.

Published
