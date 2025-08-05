All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks great Richard Sherman names the NFL's top 2 cornerbacks

Former Seattle Seahawks star Richard Sherman sounds off on who he thinks are the league's top cornerbacks going into the upcoming season.

Jeremy Brener

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman runs off the field after a football game against the Seattle Seahawks.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman runs off the field after a football game against the Seattle Seahawks. / James Snook-Imagn Images
Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is always one to share his opinion.

Sherman was once considered to be one of the top cornerbacks in the game, but that torch has been passed down to some rising players in the league.

Sherman listed Denver Broncos star Patrick Surtain II and Houston Texans fourth-year pro Derek Stingley Jr. as the league's top cornerbacks going into the 2025 season.

Pat Surtain II during Denver Broncos Training Camp
Pat Surtain II during Denver Broncos Training Camp. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“It's like one's a super technician, and it's not that Pat ain't a great athlete, he's a phenomenal athlete, he does everything, but he's, like, if you teach tape and you got clinics and you want to teach people how to play DB (defensive back) and how it looks like to perfection, and not get frazzled in game situations, it's Surtain,” said Sherman, who won a title with the Seahawks in 2014," Sherman said on the “Not Just Football” podcast h/t Clutch Points contributor Paolo Mariano.

“You want to watch just a fun corner, who's just out there, with great technique, great feel, great athleticism, ball skills, looks like a receiver, watch Stingley.”

Surtain is widely considered to be the best cornerback in the league, so that answer isn't much of a surprise. He is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Stingley is considered as a rising star at the position, but Sherman's comments are quite the endorsement for the young pro.

The Seahawks will have to play Stingley's Texans in Week 7 for Monday Night Football at Lumen Field on Oct. 20.

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans embraces cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. after an interception.
Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans embraces cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. after an interception. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

