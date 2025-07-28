SI fantasy expert betting against Russell Wilson and the Giants for 2025 NFL season
Russell Wilson never really was a fantasy football star, even at his peak with the Seattle Seahawks. While he had relatively strong numbers from 2015-2020 he was never considered an A-list quarterback for fantasy owners. Now that he's entered his fourth act in his NFL career, nobody but the most hopeless homers should have their eyes on drafting Wilson for the 2025 season.
During that peak run Wilson had the likes of Jimmy Graham, Tyler Lockett, Doug Baldwin and DK Metcalf to throw to. Unfortunately, the supporting cast he has with the New York Giants this year is easily the worst of his career.
Malik Nabers came into the NFL last year as the rare fully-formed superstar - but he's not going to take anybody by surprise this year and you can bet a lot of teams will resort to bracketing him with multiple DBs. When that happens ordinarily teams can rely on their other receivers to pick up the slack, but aside from Darius Slayton the Giants have exactly nobody else they can count on.
That makes Wilson an easy pass in fantasy this year. Here's what SI fantasy expert Shawn Childs had to say about it as the season approaches.
SI betting against Russell Wilson
"The signing of Wilson by the Giants is almost a sellout to their fans and their future. Brian Daboll brought him in with the hopes of saving his job, rather than building a winning franchise. This offense is loaded with question marks behind Malik Nabers, suggesting a change to Jaxson Dart at some point in the year, but Daboll will be watching him on TV after losing his job. Wilson will go undrafted in almost all 12-team fantasy leagues this season."
In addition to having no run game in the absence of Saquon Barkley and a lack of pass-catching talent, the Giants have also had one of the NFL's worst offensive lines almost as long as the Seahawks. Wilson can't scramble the way he used to - or at least he refuses to try, anyway. That means you can forget about any rushing production, as well.
Bottom line - unless the Giants pull off a big trade for another capable receiver to pair with Nabers, the chances of Wilson putting together a good fantasy season are slim to none.
