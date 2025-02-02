Russell Wilson throws cold water on potential Pete Carroll reunion
Ever since he took the head coach job with the Las Vegas Raiders, former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has been getting linked with his former players in Seattle. The biggest name connected to Carroll is of course his former long-time franchise quarterback, Russell Wilson.
After getting traded to the Denver Broncos and spending two years with Sean Payton, Wilson has since moved onto the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played well enough this season to earn his 10th trip to the Pro Bowl. Yesterday Wilson was asked about potentially hooking up with his old head coach, but Wilson threw cold water on the idea.
Here's what Wilson had to say, according to the Associated Press.
Russell Wilson on Pete Carroll-Raiders
“I’m looking forward to hopefully going back to the Steelers and we’ll see what happens with the rest, I love it in Pittsburgh.”
Wilson may love it in Pittsburgh, but he's still a 36-year old quarterback who's well past his prime and therefore not a legitimate long-term quarterback option for any team. For now, the Steelers still have Wilson under contract for a few more weeks, as well as backup Justin Fields. Deciding which one of those two to keep will be one of the first big dominoes around the NFL to fall this offseason.
As for Pete Carroll and the Raiders, they can't exactly afford to be picky right now. Their strategy this offseason should entail what the Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons did last year: adding a veteran as well as a younger option to give a double boost what is currently one of the weakest quarterback rooms in football.
Tom Brady's preferred choice seems to be Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, but there's no guarantee he'll be available when Vegas is on the clock at sixth overall. Even if they are in position to land Sanders, they should be in the market for a more-experienced quarterback who could start while the rookie learns from the sidelines. Wilson will be the most-popular name in that space, but Geno Smith is a far-superior option if he becomes available via trade or free agency.
