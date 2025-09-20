Why the Saints are particularly vulnerable against the Seahawks this week
As Leonard Williams said earlier this week, on Any Given Sunday any team can win. That being said, there's good reason why the Seattle Seahawks are heavy favorites for tomorrow's home game against the New Orleans Saints.
Even at full strength the Saints would have had their hands full trying to contain Seattle's pass rush, which has posted a league-high pressure rate at just under 50% through two games. Now New Orleans may have to stop that lethal pressure game with a couple of backup offensive linemen starting.
Saints shorthanded in trenches
On New Orleans' injury report for this week, starting right tackle Taliese Fuaga showed up with multiple issues (knee/back) and is listed as questionable to play. Meanwhile, the Saints' starting left guard Trevor Penning is also questionable with a toe injury. Backup Dillon Radunz would normally take his place but he's already been ruled out. Defensive end Chase Young (calf) is also out.
Meanwhile, Seattle is likely to be a man or two short on the back end of their defense for the second game in a row. Here's a look at the Seahawks' final injury report for this week.
Seahawks Week 3 injury report
- CB Devon Witherspoon: Knee - Doubtful
- S Julian Love: Hamstring - Doubtful
- S Nick Emmanwori: Ankle - Doubtful
- RB Zach Charbonnet: Foot - Doubtful
The Seahawks had to go without Witherspoon last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they got so much pressure on Aaron Rodgers that his absence ultimately didn't matter. That's likely to be the case again on Sunday, especially with the Saints not at 100% up front.
If Zach Charbonnet is ruled out, the run game should be in good hands with Ken Walker, who proved again last Sunday that he has a higher ceiling than Charbonnet, no matter how much better the latter might be in pass protection. George Holani will be the next-man-up behind Walker if Charbonnet is out.
