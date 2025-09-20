All Seahawks

Why the Saints are particularly vulnerable against the Seahawks this week

Seattle's pass rush is already the most-lethal in the league this season - and New Orleans may be missing two starting offensive linemen.

Tim Weaver

Aug 20, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (75) and New Orleans Saints guard Kyle Hergel (60) during practice at Yulman Stadium (Tulane).
Aug 20, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (75) and New Orleans Saints guard Kyle Hergel (60) during practice at Yulman Stadium (Tulane). / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

As Leonard Williams said earlier this week, on Any Given Sunday any team can win. That being said, there's good reason why the Seattle Seahawks are heavy favorites for tomorrow's home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Even at full strength the Saints would have had their hands full trying to contain Seattle's pass rush, which has posted a league-high pressure rate at just under 50% through two games. Now New Orleans may have to stop that lethal pressure game with a couple of backup offensive linemen starting.

Saints shorthanded in trenches

On New Orleans' injury report for this week, starting right tackle Taliese Fuaga showed up with multiple issues (knee/back) and is listed as questionable to play. Meanwhile, the Saints' starting left guard Trevor Penning is also questionable with a toe injury. Backup Dillon Radunz would normally take his place but he's already been ruled out. Defensive end Chase Young (calf) is also out.

Meanwhile, Seattle is likely to be a man or two short on the back end of their defense for the second game in a row. Here's a look at the Seahawks' final injury report for this week.

Seahawks Week 3 injury report

- CB Devon Witherspoon: Knee - Doubtful

- S Julian Love: Hamstring - Doubtful

- S Nick Emmanwori: Ankle - Doubtful

- RB Zach Charbonnet: Foot - Doubtful

The Seahawks had to go without Witherspoon last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they got so much pressure on Aaron Rodgers that his absence ultimately didn't matter. That's likely to be the case again on Sunday, especially with the Saints not at 100% up front.

If Zach Charbonnet is ruled out, the run game should be in good hands with Ken Walker, who proved again last Sunday that he has a higher ceiling than Charbonnet, no matter how much better the latter might be in pass protection. George Holani will be the next-man-up behind Walker if Charbonnet is out.

Leonard Williams
Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks Defensive End Leonard Williams (99), Free Safety Devon Witherspoon (21) and Nose Tackle Jarred Reed (90) celebrate a 4th down stop at SoFi Stadium, as the Seattle Seahawks face off versus the Los Angeles Rams Week 18 matchup. / William Navarro-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Richard Sherman makes a bizarre claim about Marshawn Lynch

NFL experts make picks for Seahawks vs. Saints Week 3 game

Leonard Williams on what Byron Murphy does better than him

Seattle Seahawks’ injury situation already becoming a problem

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.