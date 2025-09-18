Seattle Seahawks' injury situation already becoming a problem
After two games, we know at least a few things about the 2025 Seattle Seahawks. On offense, things are a bit hit-or-miss right now. Their run game can be either dominant or dormant, and Sam Darnold's performance has been both brutal and brilliant at times and anything but consistent.
The defense is really where this team is thriving. Heading into Week 3, Seattle has the highest pressure rate in the league - without having to blitz much at all - and they're also one of the best run-defending teams. However, this elite-looking defense is far from 100% healthy and the injury situation is getting worse every week.
Here's a look at the team's initial injury report for their Week 3 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.
Seahawks Week 3 injury report
- RB Zach Charbonnet: Foot - DNP
- S Nick Emmanwori: Ankle - DNP
- S Julian Love: Hamstring - DNP
- CB Devon WItherspoon: Knee - DNP
- OLB Derick Hall: Hip - Limited
- WR Tory Horton: Groin - Limited
- CB Josh Jobe: Knee - Limited
- LB Ernest Jones: Shoulder - Limited
- OT Abe Lucas: Elbow - Limited
The biggest concern here is obviously the secondary, where several players are listed as non-participants and breakout stud Josh Jobe is limited. It wasn't a problem against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that's contingent on getting a lot of pressure up front.
Injuries to Derick Hall and Ernest Jones are also a concern. Hall was arguably the team's most-disruptive pass rusher last week and Jones is the one player that this defense absolutely cannot afford to lose.
The Seahawks can probably beat the Saints with one hand tied behind their backs, but if the defense continues to suffer injuries at this rate it's going to start costing them games.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs & duds from wild Week 2 road win over Steelers
Takeaways from the Seahawks’ Week 2 statement win in Pittsburgh
Klint Kubiak, Seahawks keep innovating on the Eagles’ tush push
Seahawks score jaw-dropping special teams touchdown vs. Steelers