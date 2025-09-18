All Seahawks

Seahawks' legend Richard Sherman makes bizarre claim about Marshawn Lynch

In a new story in The Athletic, Richard Sherman claims Marshawn Lynch regularly faked injuries in order to give carries to his Seattle Seahawks' running back teammates.

Richie Whitt

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) talks with running back Marshawn Lynch on the sidelines in 2014
Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) talks with running back Marshawn Lynch on the sidelines in 2014 / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Everyone knows Marshawn Lynch was a "Beast." But now, thanks to a new self-penned article by Richard Sherman, we're all learning that the Seattle Seahawks' iconic running back had a soft underbelly, too.

In a new story for The Athletic, Sherman lists and details the four best leaders he played with during his 11-year career. The names won't surprise you: Bobby Wagner, Kam Chancellor and Lynch of the Seahawks; Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers.

MORE: Marshawn Lynch shares high praise for rising star on Seahawks

But one particular tidbit about Lynch might shock some fans. Because according to Sherman, "Beast Mode" sometimes faked injuries.

Before you get too bent out of shape about that damning accusation, Sherman says the move was for a good cause.

"He would step out of the game sometimes to make sure his young backups, like Robert Turbin, got a few carries because he saw how hard he was working," Sherman writes. "There were times where he pretended to be extra tired or banged up just so the other guys could get carries. I’m 100 percent sure that happened."

We have to believe those occurrences were doing the late stages of a blowout and certainly didn't happen in the playoffs, because Lynch is heralded as one of the most fierce competitors in the history of not only the Seahawks but the entire NFL.

MORE: Seahawks established as NFL's third-biggest favorite in Week 3

He finished his career among Seattle's all-time best running backs: second in rushing touchdowns and fourth in carries and yards. He is only 325 yards out of second place, where he would trail only Shaun Alexander.

"Unique is a cheap word to really describe Marshawn," Sherman says. "One of a kind. One-of-a-kind leader. One-of-a-kind player. One-of-a-kind human. He was a peacekeeper. He calmed people. He didn’t necessarily lead from the front; he almost led from behind and made sure that no one got left behind."

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (right) celebrates with running back Marshawn Lynch in 2013.
Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (right) celebrates with running back Marshawn Lynch in 2013. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

What Mike Macdonald said about the Seahawks’ surprise breakout DB

Seahawks’ injury situation already becoming problem going into Week 3

How Sam Darnold upstaged Aaron Rodgers in a few that few QBs have

It certainly looks like Seahawks did not need to trade for Micah Parsons

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Seahawks News