Seahawks' legend Richard Sherman makes bizarre claim about Marshawn Lynch
Everyone knows Marshawn Lynch was a "Beast." But now, thanks to a new self-penned article by Richard Sherman, we're all learning that the Seattle Seahawks' iconic running back had a soft underbelly, too.
In a new story for The Athletic, Sherman lists and details the four best leaders he played with during his 11-year career. The names won't surprise you: Bobby Wagner, Kam Chancellor and Lynch of the Seahawks; Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers.
MORE: Marshawn Lynch shares high praise for rising star on Seahawks
But one particular tidbit about Lynch might shock some fans. Because according to Sherman, "Beast Mode" sometimes faked injuries.
Before you get too bent out of shape about that damning accusation, Sherman says the move was for a good cause.
"He would step out of the game sometimes to make sure his young backups, like Robert Turbin, got a few carries because he saw how hard he was working," Sherman writes. "There were times where he pretended to be extra tired or banged up just so the other guys could get carries. I’m 100 percent sure that happened."
We have to believe those occurrences were doing the late stages of a blowout and certainly didn't happen in the playoffs, because Lynch is heralded as one of the most fierce competitors in the history of not only the Seahawks but the entire NFL.
MORE: Seahawks established as NFL's third-biggest favorite in Week 3
He finished his career among Seattle's all-time best running backs: second in rushing touchdowns and fourth in carries and yards. He is only 325 yards out of second place, where he would trail only Shaun Alexander.
"Unique is a cheap word to really describe Marshawn," Sherman says. "One of a kind. One-of-a-kind leader. One-of-a-kind player. One-of-a-kind human. He was a peacekeeper. He calmed people. He didn’t necessarily lead from the front; he almost led from behind and made sure that no one got left behind."
More Seahawks on SI stories
What Mike Macdonald said about the Seahawks’ surprise breakout DB
Seahawks’ injury situation already becoming problem going into Week 3
How Sam Darnold upstaged Aaron Rodgers in a few that few QBs have
It certainly looks like Seahawks did not need to trade for Micah Parsons