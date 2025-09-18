Experts make their picks for Seahawks vs. Saints
The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most enviable matchups of the NFL season on Sunday. The lowly New Orleans Saints are coming to town, which is a great chance for Seattle to make it two wins in a row. In fact, pretty much every single expert believes they will do just that.
CBS Sports: Seahawks 27, Saints 14
Pete Prisco: "This is a long trip for the 0-2 Saints after two close losses. Seattle has played well on defense, which will challenge Spencer Rattler and the New Orleans offense. Look for that defense to show up big here and have a few turnovers that lead to points for Sam Darnold and the offense. Seattle takes it."
Sporting News: Seahawks 27, Panthers 17
Bill Bender: "The Saints are hanging in games with first-year coach Kellen Moore, and Spencer Rattler's improvement continues. New Orleans has just one turnover. Seattle will be able to attack New Orleans with the tag-team of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, and if Sam Darnold is on point, the Seahawks will improve to 2-1. Seattle will not lose two straight home games."
The Athletic: Seahawks -7.5
Vic Tafur: "After NFC West bullies Arizona and San Francisco got their licks in on the Saints, it’s the Seahawks’ turn. Sam Darnold will enjoy his turn against a team with no pass rush. Seattle’s defense, meanwhile, leads the NFL with a 49.4 pressure rate, extremely impressive when you consider that the only team blitzing less often is the Bengals."
Yahoo! Sports: Seahawks -7.5
Frank Schwab: "I don't love the spread being more than a touchdown, but I'm buying Seahawks stock now. The defense looks very good. The offense was a lot better in Week 2. And the Saints are 0-2 against the spread, after playing two home games. If this game was played a month from now, the spread might be double digits."
SB Nation
David Fucillo of SB Nation listed Seahawks over Saints as one of three "high-confidence" picks this week. The others were Packers over Browns and Bills over Dolphins.
USA Today
- Jarrett Bell: Seahawks
- Nick Brinkerhoff: Seahawks
- Chris Bumbaca: Seahawks
- Nate Davis: Seahawks
- Tyler Dragon: Seahawks
- Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz: Seahawks
SI
- Clare Brennan: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
Our Pick: Seahawks 24, Saints 13
The Saints have been surprisingly competitve despite all the roster issues they have. But they're still way outgunned here. The Seahawks defense should feast on Spencer Rattler, and the Saints defense is not remotely good enough to slow down even an average Seahawks offense enough to make a difference.