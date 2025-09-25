Sam Darnold takes another huge jump in NFL QB power rankings after Week 3
Three games isn't a ton of tape to go on, but so far Sam Darnold is living up to our very high expectations in his first year as the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback. Heading into tonight's big divisional matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, no other NFL starter has earned a higher passing grade from Pro Football Focus this season.
Darnold hasn't been perfect - he threw two picks in the first half against the Steelers and fumbled at the wrong time againt the 49ers - but aside from those three plays his performance has been inarguably exceptional all around.
Most national analysts came into this season expecting Darnold to bomb - and as such he started out in the low 20s for most quarterback rankings. However, over at CBS Sports he rose another five spots after Sunday's win over the Saints - putting him at 16th in the league. That's 10 spots up from Week 1.
CBS Sports ranks Sam Darnold 16th
"Since the second half of Week 2, Darnold has been on the money as a true gunslinger for Seattle, offsetting a slow run game by feeding Jaxon Smith-Njigba. If only his O-line can hold tight."
Despite the lack of a consistent run game, Darnold has thrown the ball extremely well - both accurately and aggressively.
The biggest beneficiary has been Jaxon Smith-Nijgba, who ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards heading into week 4 - trailing only Rams star Puka Nacua. The advanced stats show these two are in a league of their own compared to their competition.
Darnold hasn't found a regular No. 2 option yet, though. Cooper Kupp had one strong outing in Week 2 with 90 receiving yards, and rookie Tory Horton has scored a couple of touchdowns. But as of yet nbody has really stepped up into that WR2 role.
If the Seahawks ever get their run game going and they find another reliable producer for Darnold, it's going to be really, really difficult to stop this offense - even for a top-five unit like the one they will be facing in Arizona tonight.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Russell Wilson shares defiant statement after GIants bench him
Seattle Seahawks lose critical run-blocker for at least four games
Sam Darnold-Geno Smith swap aging well for Seattle Seahawks
Cooper Kupp piles on praise for new Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak