Why one PFF analyst has Seahawks QB Sam Darnold as early NFL MVP favorite

I’m ready to say it — Sam Darnold is my MVP through six weeks.



No QB is simultaneously making difficult throws & avoiding mistakes at the same rate as him.



🔹 7.7% big time throw rate (1st)

🔹 1.1% turnover-worthy play rate (1st)

🔹 93.7 PFF grade (1st)

🔹 0.367 EPA/play (1st)