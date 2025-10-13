Seattle Seahawks ascend into top 5 in NFL power rankings after Week 6 win
The Seattle Seahawks sure look the part of a really good team this year. They're well-coached, and they boast both a well-rounded offense and a dominant defense. The pieces are all there for the sort of success the team is enjoying, so it is not a fluky start.
In fact, the Seahawks are just two late, mind-boggling turnovers away from being unbeaten. Had they not fumbled the ball away inside the 10 against the 49ers, they'd likely have scored and won. Had a tipped pass not been intercepted against the Buccaneers, a game-winning field goal was almost assured.
As a result of their impressive start, one analyst's NFL Power Rankings sees Seattle in perhaps a surprising spot: within the top five. The Hawks haven't been this good in a while.
Seattle Seahawks soar in latest NFL Power Rankings
According to Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson, only four teams are better than the Seahawks right now: the Buccaneers, Bills, Colts, and Lions. The Seahawks are a top-five team for the first time in a long time.
"It’s not easy to make a cross-country trip after a loss to face a matchup against one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks did just that in Week 6, going to Jacksonville and pulling out a convincing 20-12 win over the Jaguars," Johnson wrote.
"Seattle’s run defense rebounded in this one, but Sam Darnold (10.9 yards per attempt, 2-0 TD-INT, and 121.7 QB rating) was the real standout," he continued. Darnold has been the "real standout" in so many contests this year. He's been absolutely brilliant.
The Houston Texans’ defense on Monday Night Football in Week 7 poses a threat, but given Houston's offensive struggles (particularly in protection), the Hawks can easily enter the bye week at 5-2, halfway to their 2024 win total already.
The Seahawks may have gotten a bit lucky to get to 10 wins, although they still missed the playoffs, in 2024. This year, 10 was seen as a bar they wouldn't clear, but they're well on their way, enjoying a phenomenal start to what could be a dream season in the Pacific Northwest.
