Struggling Seahawks defender linked to Cowboys in trade talks
Riq Woolen has struggled for the Seattle Seahawks, so much so that while cornerback remains a position of need, the team is being urged to move on from Woolen. They need cornerbacks, but they need them to be better than Woolen has been. He's been pretty disappointing.
He might need a change of scenery, because he used to be a really good corner. Alas, it's not working this time around in Seattle, so the Seahawks might as well try to get something for him and move on. The Dallas Cowboys happen to desperately need defensive help, so they've been pegged as a landing spot.
Dallas Cowboys linked to Seahawks CB Riq Woolen
The Seahawks have been really good on defense this season, but they still need some help. Perhaps, by moving on from Riq Woolen, they will employ addition by subtraction. Not having Woolen means he can't make mistakes.
Bleacher Report insider Kristopher Knox listed the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions as the most likely suitors, revealing that he thinks the Hawks could get a 2026 third-round pick for the CB. That'd be a nice return for a struggling player.
"The 4-2 Seattle Seahawks seem more likely to be buyers than sellers at the trade deadline. However, there's been plenty of trade speculation surrounding fourth-year cornerback Riq Woolen," Knox wrote.
"The 2022 fifth-round pick has been rumored to be a trade candidate since September," he added. Woolen's playing time has dwindled, and he's on an expiring contract. All the signs for a trade are right there.
"Woolen is an impending free agent and missed Week 6 with a concussion. However, he's also a starter who should interest just about any team with a need for help in the secondary," Knox concluded. The Cowboys, after being shredded by the Panthers in both phases of offense, do need secondary help.
The Seahawks would still need a cornerback, since this would at least diminish their depth, but they can find another one via trade or just roll with Josh Jobe and Devon Witherspoon once they get healthy. The pass rush is dominant enough to help out a weaker secondary anyway.
