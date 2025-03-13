Sam Darnold's jersey number for the Seattle Seahawks revealed
The Seattle Seahawks just introduced their new franchise quarterback to the media. Sam Darnold has signed his three-year, $100.5 million deal with the team, officially making him their new QB1. Darnold replaces Geno Smith, who was traded to Pete Carroll and Tom Brady's Las Vegas Raiders last Friday night. The immediate move for the team was to target Darnold as their new starter, and now they've got their guy.
Geno isn't the only major Seahawks player who departed in the last week, though. Franchise legend Tyler Lockett was cut for cap savings and star wide receiver DK Metcalf was dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers. A little bit of DK will be living on in Darnold - in one way, at least. Darnold will apparently be wearing Metcalf's old No. 14 jersey number, the same as he did last year with the Minnesota Vikings.
Darnold has also worn 14 in every other stop in his NFL career, which has included stints with Minnesota as well as the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers and New York Jets.
That's where Darnold's pro career got off to a rocky start, as he infamously threw a pick-six on the very first pass attempt he threw at his level. Darnold continued to struggle with turnovers over the next three years with the Jets, totaling almost as many picks (39) as touchdown passes (45), not to mention 20 fumbles.
From there Darnold moved onto Carolina, where he at least managed to break even over the next two seasons, posting 16 touchdowns to go with 16 interceptions as he went 8-9 as the Panthers' starter. Darnold found himself on the bench with the 49ers in 2023 as he backed up Brock Purdy, and he only started one game that year.
Darnold got his big break when Minnesota Vikings rookie QB JJ McCarthy went down with an ACL tear in training camp. That paved the way for Darnold to stat in 2024 and he enjoyed a spectacular breakout year, finally living up to his potential as a top-three overall draft pick. Darnold threw 35 touchdowns to go with just 12 interceptions and earned a well-deserved trip to the Pro Bowl for his trouble. Looking ahead, Darnold doesn't have as good of a supporting cast in Seattle as he did in Minnesota, but there's also still room for his game to grow.
As for Metcalf, he moves onto Pittsburgh, where he projects as the new number one wide receiver ahead of George Pickens. There's still no clear choice as to who will be starting at quarterback for the Steelers this year, though. With Justin Fields now on the Jets, Pittsburgh's choices are essentially another year of Russell Wilson or taking a chance on Aaron Rodgers.
