Scouting report for Seattle Seahawks’ new defensive weapon Nick Emmanwori
The Seattle Seahawks addressed their problem-plagued offensive line in the first round by grabbing versatile North Dakota State blocker Grey Zabel. They entered Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft with a pair of second- and third-round picks. In terms of the former, they owned the No. 50 and No. 52 overall selections, the latter acquired from the Steelers in exchange for two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf. In Round 3, GM John Schneider had the 82nd and 92nd overall selections.
That changed very quickly on Friday evening. The Seahawks swung a deal with the Tennessee Titans, giving up the No. 52 and No. 82 choices to move up to the 35th spot. Seattle opted for University of South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori. In three seasons with the Gamecocks, he racked up 244 tackles, six interceptions (2 returned for scores), 11 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein had this evaluation of the 6’3”, 220-pound defender. “The assessment of Emmanwori’s tape could depend on which games you watch. He’s a physical specimen with rare size and outstanding speed, but he doesn’t always play with a “first to the action” mentality in run support. When he gets it cranked up, he becomes a much more effective tackler and overall run stopper from sideline to sideline.”
He’s capable of playing over the top, inside the box or even matching up with pass-catching tight ends,” added Zierlein. “He’s upright with average transition fluidity in coverage, but he has great recovery speed and uses his length to throw a blanket over the catch point. He has rare NFL traits and talent, so a boost in urgency could take him from a good starter to a Pro Bowl-caliber player.”
Those seven takeaways by Emmanwori are notable. Mike Macdonald’s club managed only 18 takeaways in 17 games this past season.
More Seahawks on SI stories
More Seahawks on SI stories
Earl Thomas comments on that one time he gave Pete Carroll the finger
Seahawks updated, upgraded offensive line depth chart with Grey Zabel
Seattle Seahawks earn B+ grade for bread & butter Grey Zabel pick
Gauging Seahawks’ need at each position going into 2025 NFL draft