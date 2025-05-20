PFF: Seahawks edge out Raiders for most experienced 2025 NFL draft class
After a 10-7 season in 2024, the Seattle Seahawks opted to go in a different direction on offense. The team traded wide receiver DK Metcalf and quarterback Geno Smith while signing free agents Cooper Kupp and Sam Darnold as replacements.
Seahawks general manager John Schneider didn't stop there, though. The team drafted 11 players in the 2025 NFL draft, starting with North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel in the first round.
In terms of experience, Seattle's 2025 draft class has more than any team in the NFL. Pro Football Focus calculated the combined snaps of each draft class and the Seahawks just barely edged Pete Carroll's Las Vegas Raiders for No. 1 on the list.
"The Seahawks top the list thanks to a deep, 11-player draft class and a consistently high volume of college snaps across the board," wrote PFF's Thomas Valentine. "First-round pick Grey Zabel, who earned a 90.2 grade in 2024, logged 2,776 snaps over five seasons at North Dakota State."
Seattle is hoping that experience pays off next season. Zabel is projected to start at guard as a rookie. The Seahawks drafted a few other experienced offensive linemen that helped them finish first in PFF's experience rankings.
"The biggest snap totals came from sixth- and seventh-round tackles Bryce Cabeldue and Mason Richman, who combined for a staggering 6,110 college snaps," explained Valentine. "Cabeldue, who earned an 80.0 grade after switching to left tackle in 2024, played 2,305 snaps at right tackle before the transition. Richman put up a 78.3 grade and should provide even more experienced depth to Seattle’s offensive line."
While it will take some time to fairly assess the Seahawks' 11-player draft class, this group's experience level bodes well for the team in 2025 and beyond.
More Seahawks on SI stories
PFF names Seahawks’ most underrated player ahead of 2025 season
Richard Sherman appreciates making rankings of top players since 2000
Ranking all 14 quarterbacks the Seahawks will face in the 2025 season
Pete Carroll says Mike Macdonald did great job in Year 1 with Seahawks