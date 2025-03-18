Seahawks add more offensive firepower in 2025 NFL mock draft
The Seattle Seahawks have drastically changed their offense over the last two weeks but there's still work to do along the offensive line and at the skill positions.
Despite adding veterans Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the team lacks depth at wide receiver and could use the 2025 NFL draft to bring in another weapon for quarterback Sam Darnold.
Seattle took a big swing by signing Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract in free agency. The team needs to surround the former Vikings QB with as much talent as possible if he's going to replicate the success he had in 2024.
NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah projected the Seahawks to add pass-catching tight end Colston Loveland in his post-free agency mock draft.
"The Seahawks might have bigger needs, but the value is just too great to pass up Loveland at No. 18," writes Jeremiah. "The former Michigan tight end joins Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp to give Sam Darnold an intriguing group of pass catchers."
Loveland is coming off a slightly less efficient season than he had in 2023, mostly due to Michigan's struggles at quarterback. The Wolverines standout finished the 2024 campaign with 56 catches for 582 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound tight end is arguably better suited to play wide receiver in the NFL. Loveland is not a dominant blocker but has good technique and is a reliable target in the passing game.
While the Seahawks still have Noah Fant, Loveland could eventually take over as the starting tight end in Seattle.
More Seahawks on SI stories
NFL analyst compares Seahawks QB Sam Darnold to ‘tavern ham’
Seahawks 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft goes defense first & second
Seahawks OL target ranked among top 5 remaining NFL free agents
Grading Seahawks for two big trades, first wave of free agent signings