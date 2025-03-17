Seahawks must keep adding to WR room
It's strange to examine the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver depth chart after the first wave of free agency. Since the 2015 season, either Tyler Lockett's or DK Metcalf's name has been listed somewhere on it — both of whom have since been traded or released.
The two new additions are former triple-crown winner Cooper Kupp and veteran depth receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Kupp, despite being born and raised in Yakima, Washington, and an Eastern Washington University alum, has played the entirety of his eight-year career with the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.
To think Kupp would be a Seahawk — even immediately after the season ended — is an oddity. But while he may no longer be in his prime, and continues struggling with injuries, Kupp was once the best pass-catcher in the NFL. Lockett and Metcalf never reached those heights with the Seahawks.
One of the primary criticisms of signing Kupp has been the similar skill set to 2023 No. 20 overall pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who broke out in 2024 with 100 catches for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns. However, Smith-Njigba has shown he can be productive on the outside as well, while both have seen most of their production in the slot.
The Seahawks also gave Kupp, 31, a fairly large late-career contract valued at $45 million over three years. At $15 million per year, however, Kupp's deal on an annual per year basis is half of what the Pittsburgh Steelers paid Metcalf after the trade from Seattle (five years, $150 million).
Valdez-Scantling presents depth ahead of or behind Jake Bobo, and the team is bringing in formerly retired Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup for a visit. Gallup hasn't surpassed 450 receiving yards since 2020, but he had 66 catches and 1,107 yards in 2019.
Seattle's plan appears to be to surround Smith-Njigba with proven veterans while allowing him to keep developing into the team's top wideout. But Valdez-Scantling is on a one-year deal, and Bobo is entering the final year of his contract. Ten-year veteran Tyler Lockett remains unsigned since being released by Seattle, but it doesn't appear a reunion with the Seahawks is imminent or even on the table.
The Seahawks need to bring in developmental pieces alongside the free agent additions. Seattle should look to the draft to continue building that room. If top-end prospects Matthew Golden (Texas), Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona) or Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) are still available at pick No. 18, the Seahawks should take a hard look at spending a first-round pick on a pass-catcher.
Even if Seattle doesn't go that route in Round 1, the franchise has 10 selections in this year's draft — including five picks in the first three rounds. There will be plenty of chances for the Seahawks to add weapons on offense, and it's possible a free agent addition at wide receiver doesn't even make the 53-man roster.
With so much wide receiver turnover, a new scheme, new coaches and a new quarterback, more training camp competition will only make the offense better. The more options Klint Kubiak has to evaluate, the more refined the system can be by Week 1.
