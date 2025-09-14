Seahawks keep DK Metcalf mostly-contained in foiled revenge game vs. Steelers
Before the game started, NFL Network analyst and former All-Pro Gerald McCoy predicted that DK Metcalf would absolutely go off on his old team, posting 236 yards on the Seattle Seahawks. McCoy was a hell of a player, but his takes may need some refining, because he was off by about 200 yards.
Even though they were missing their star cornerback Devon Witherspoon and stud rookie Nick Emmanwori on the back end of their defene, the Seahawks managed to contain Metcalf and the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense in today's 31-17 win.
While DK did score a touchdown, he only posted three catches for 20 yards even though he was targeted six times by Aaron Rodgers. Metcalf's longest catch of the day went for nine yards. DK also had two drops. Here was the touchdown catch, a simple jump-ball over the smaller Coby Bryant.
The Seahawks did a great job shutting down Pittsburgh's other pass-catchers, as well. The Steelers' leading receiver wound up being running back Jaylen Warren, who posted a 65-yard catch and run after a missed tackle by Tyrice Knight, followed by several other missed tackles. Aside from Warren their top receiver was tight end Pat Freiermuth, who totaled 31 yards.
While Seattle's defensive front-seven has to get a lot of the credit for pressuring Aaron Rodgers, head coach Mike Macdonald clealy came up with a great game-plan to trip up Seattle's long-time franchise nemesis. Derick Hall and Byron Murphy II were particularly disruptive.
