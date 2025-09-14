NFL Network analyst predicts eye-popping record day for DK Metcalf against Seahawks
We predicted this week that former Seattle Seahawks' Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf would be licking his chops at facing his old team Sunday afternoon. Not just for revenge against his old team, but also because head coach Mike Macdonald's defense enters the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a depleted secondary.
Before kickoff Sunday, the national media piggybacked on our prediction, with NFL Network studio analyst and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive lineman Gerald McCoy predicting a record day for Metcalf.
"The record for a revenge game for a receiver is 235 yards by Jerry Jeudy," McCoy said Sunday morning in his bold prediction for the network's pre-game show. "I predict DK Metcalf with 236 yards ... or more."
Along with Metcalf's motivation against a Seahawks' organization who decided last offseason that he wasn't worth his lofty contract demands and traded him to Pittsburgh, the receiver is facing a secondary in flux.
Seattle released its inactives list for the road game, and it includes star cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who is the team's best slot defender. He had been listed as doubtful to play on the final Week 2 injury report. Starting safety Nick Emmanwori will also miss the game with an injury, and cornerback Riq Woolen is still reeling from giving up two huge completions - including the game-winning touchdown - in last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Look for Coby Bryant to fill in at the slot cornerback. But also don't be surpised if McCoy's prediction comes to close to being accurate.
