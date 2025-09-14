All Seahawks

NFL Network analyst predicts eye-popping record day for DK Metcalf against Seahawks

Former NFL player Gerald McCoy projects DK Metcalf to top 235 receiving yards Sunday against his former Seattle Seahawks team.

Richie Whitt

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) is tackled after a catch by the Steelers in 2021.
Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) is tackled after a catch by the Steelers in 2021. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
We predicted this week that former Seattle Seahawks' Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf would be licking his chops at facing his old team Sunday afternoon. Not just for revenge against his old team, but also because head coach Mike Macdonald's defense enters the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a depleted secondary.

Before kickoff Sunday, the national media piggybacked on our prediction, with NFL Network studio analyst and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive lineman Gerald McCoy predicting a record day for Metcalf.

"The record for a revenge game for a receiver is 235 yards by Jerry Jeudy," McCoy said Sunday morning in his bold prediction for the network's pre-game show. "I predict DK Metcalf with 236 yards ... or more."

Along with Metcalf's motivation against a Seahawks' organization who decided last offseason that he wasn't worth his lofty contract demands and traded him to Pittsburgh, the receiver is facing a secondary in flux.

Seattle released its inactives list for the road game, and it includes star cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who is the team's best slot defender. He had been listed as doubtful to play on the final Week 2 injury report. Starting safety Nick Emmanwori will also miss the game with an injury, and cornerback Riq Woolen is still reeling from giving up two huge completions - including the game-winning touchdown - in last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Look for Coby Bryant to fill in at the slot cornerback. But also don't be surpised if McCoy's prediction comes to close to being accurate.

Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) participates in drills during training camp
Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) participates in drills during training camp / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Published
Richie Whitt
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.