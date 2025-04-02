All Seahawks

Seahawks continue to revamp wide receiving corps via first-round addition

The Seahawks have added a lot of new faces at wide receiver. One NFL analyst would like that trend to continue via the 18th overall selection in the draft.

Russell Baxter

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

There’s been plenty of player movement within the NFC West this offseason when it comes to the wide receiver position. Deebo Samuel was traded by the San Francisco 49ers to the Washington Commanders. The Los Angeles Rams released Cooper Kupp (obviously, more on him later). The Seattle Seahawks traded DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh, and cut loose 10-year veteran Tyler Lockett.

Of course, the Seahawks grabbed the Super Bowl LVI MVP courtesy of a three-year, $45 million deal. The team has added several new faces at the position. According to the latest mock draft by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, GM John Schneider should make an investment in a young pass-catcher.

“The signings of ﻿﻿Cooper Kupp﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling,” explained Zierlein, “﻿ should not prevent the Seahawks from adding a talented wideout to help smooth the transition for new quarterback ﻿﻿Sam Darnold﻿﻿. They still need guard help, but that will have to come later.”

Tetairoa McMillan
Nov 2, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) during the second quarter against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

That wide receiver is University of Arizona product Tetairoa McMillan. Talk about a big target? The former Wildcat stands 6’4”, 219-pound flashed his big-play potential in his first season. In 12 games, he caught just 39 passes, however they added up to 702 yards (18.0 average) and eight scores.

The past two seasons, McMillan was a lot more productive. In 2023, there were 90 grabs for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns. This past year, he totaled 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight TDs. In 25 contests dating back to ‘23, McMillan averaged 108.8 receiving yards per outing.

“Possession receiver with the size and ball skills to create big wins deep,” explained Zierlein. “He’s a linear route-runner who wears press coverage early and coasts too often on deep routes, but he has a feel for uncovering underneath and can play over the top of cornerbacks for easier jump-ball wins.

"McMillan is instinctive with a feel for adjusting his routes and working back on throws to make the quarterback’s job easier. He needs to show more consistent play speed and physicality to protect his workspace. His elite ball skills set him apart, though, providing a higher floor as a “Z” option with mismatch value in the slot.”

It could be an interesting year for new Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold if the team adds another playmaker at wideout. Now about that offensive line…

More Seahawks on SI stories

Should Seattle Seahawks move on from expensive veteran tight end?

Sam Darnold got something from Seahawks that Russell Wilson never did

Seahawks 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Post post-free agency edition

Seahawks predicted to trade up w/ Bears for consensus #1 OT prospect

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.