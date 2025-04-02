Seahawks continue to revamp wide receiving corps via first-round addition
There’s been plenty of player movement within the NFC West this offseason when it comes to the wide receiver position. Deebo Samuel was traded by the San Francisco 49ers to the Washington Commanders. The Los Angeles Rams released Cooper Kupp (obviously, more on him later). The Seattle Seahawks traded DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh, and cut loose 10-year veteran Tyler Lockett.
Of course, the Seahawks grabbed the Super Bowl LVI MVP courtesy of a three-year, $45 million deal. The team has added several new faces at the position. According to the latest mock draft by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, GM John Schneider should make an investment in a young pass-catcher.
“The signings of Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling,” explained Zierlein, “ should not prevent the Seahawks from adding a talented wideout to help smooth the transition for new quarterback Sam Darnold. They still need guard help, but that will have to come later.”
That wide receiver is University of Arizona product Tetairoa McMillan. Talk about a big target? The former Wildcat stands 6’4”, 219-pound flashed his big-play potential in his first season. In 12 games, he caught just 39 passes, however they added up to 702 yards (18.0 average) and eight scores.
The past two seasons, McMillan was a lot more productive. In 2023, there were 90 grabs for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns. This past year, he totaled 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight TDs. In 25 contests dating back to ‘23, McMillan averaged 108.8 receiving yards per outing.
“Possession receiver with the size and ball skills to create big wins deep,” explained Zierlein. “He’s a linear route-runner who wears press coverage early and coasts too often on deep routes, but he has a feel for uncovering underneath and can play over the top of cornerbacks for easier jump-ball wins.
"McMillan is instinctive with a feel for adjusting his routes and working back on throws to make the quarterback’s job easier. He needs to show more consistent play speed and physicality to protect his workspace. His elite ball skills set him apart, though, providing a higher floor as a “Z” option with mismatch value in the slot.”
It could be an interesting year for new Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold if the team adds another playmaker at wideout. Now about that offensive line…
