Seahawks insider suggests team target future Hall of Famer in free agency
The Seattle Seahawks have a problem. They desperately need to upgrade one of the league's worst offensive lines, and they don't know how to draft offensive linemen. That's a simplification, but aside from a couple of top-10 overall picks Seattle's track record drafting linemen has been about as bad as it gets in the NFL over the last decade and a half.
Good news: there is a strong group of offensive linemen that's about to hit free agency. If general manager John Schneider is willing to change his M.O. and spend on outside free agents, he might be able to hit a couple of home runs and finally fix that unit.
Whether they can find the salary cap room to sign them is another question, but there's no shortage of good linemen about to hit the market. Fomer Seahawks QB Brock Huard suggests they look at Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin, for one.
"And there’s a little Baskin Robbins. You want an older guy, a little bit beat up? OK, (there’s a future) Hall of Famer in Zack Martin. You want a younger guy with the highest upside we’ve ever seen on the free agent market, if Trey gets there? Do you want some kind of in-between that’s played at a really high level that the next-level stats guys love? Man, there's an opportunity."
Martin (6-foot-4, 315 pounds) certainly has the right kind of experence. Since coming into the league in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft he's been a first-team All-Pro seven times and made the Pro Bowl nine times. He's started a total of 162 games in his career, most of them at right guard.
Of course on the downside there's the fact that Martin can't be considered a long-term option given that he's 34 years old. Then again, the Seahawks arguably got worse results at right guard than any other team in the league, so Martin would be a huge upgrade.
