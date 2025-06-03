DeMarcus Lawrence ranked among top NFL players returning from injury in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks are hoping DeMarcus Lawrence still has some tread left on his tires after signing the veteran defensive end to a three-year contract during the offseason. The four-time Pro Bowler's final season in Dallas was cut short due to Lisfranc injury.
Lawrence, 33, was drafted in the second round by the Cowboys back in 2014. He's been a consistent source of pressure throughout his NFL career, racking up 61.5 total sacks and 21 forced fumbles over his 11 seasons in Dallas.
Despite Lawrence's age and injury history, the Seahawks felt they needed a veteran presence off the edge in order for their defense to reach the next level this season. Yardbarker recently ranked the top 32 players returning from injury in 2025, and Lawrence landed at No. 17 on their list.
"Considering Lawrence's age and injury-marred season, his Seahawks contract (three years, $32.5 million) proved a slight surprise," wrote Yardbarker's Sam Robinson. "But Seattle is only guaranteeing the longtime Dallas defensive end $13M. That stems from a Lisfranc injury that surfaced in Week 4."
The Seahawks handed out a few big contracts this offseason but gave themselves plenty of wiggle room when it comes to signing Lawrence and quarterback Sam Darnold.
One thing working in Lawrence's favor is the Seahawks having Aden Durde -- a former Cowboys assistant -- as the defensive coordinator.
"Now 33, Lawrence will still be in line to start for a team, one employing ex-Cowboys assistant Aden Durde as defensive coordinator," explained Robinson. "But he will need to prove himself again following a lost year."
The Seahawks defense tied for eighth in the NFL with 45 sacks last season. The team also finished 11th in points allowed (21.6 per game), and 14th in total yards allowed (332.7 per game). Seattle's defense should only get better in 2025 with the addition of Lawrence.
