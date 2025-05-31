All Seahawks

Analyst says key Seahawks rookie might already be NFL's most-electric player

One NFL analyst believes the Seattle Seahawks have the most electric player in Jalen Milroe.

Randy Gurzi

Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe during the NFL Draft prospect clinic with Special Olympics at Draft Experience Field at Titletown.
Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe during the NFL Draft prospect clinic with Special Olympics at Draft Experience Field at Titletown. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks kicked off the 2025 NFL draft with one of the safest selections. In Round 1, they added North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel, who will instantly improve their pass protection. From there, they went for more firepower on both sides of the ball with safety Nick Emmanwori and tight end Elijah Arroyo in Round 2.

Seattle then rolled the dice in Round 3, selecting Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Entering his rookie season, Milroe will be on the bench behind Sam Darnold. There's a chance, however, that Milroe could develop into the team's future starter.

MORE: NFL expert predicts Seahawks won't get same Sam Darnold as Vikings last year

Analyst Max Browne believes Milroe has an immense ceiling, saying he's "instantly the most dangerous offensive weapon for the Seahawks." He admitted that Milroe "needs time to develop as a passer and "has a tendency to bail on plays too early." Even so, he said he might be the most electric player in the league.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe prepares to throw during warmups prior to a game against the Mercer Bears.
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe prepares to throw during warmups prior to a game against the Mercer Bears. / Will McLelland-Imagn Images

"What if I told you the most electric player in the NFL might be standing on the sidelines in Seattle?" — Browne on Milroe

Browne also discussed the Seahawks potentially using Milroe in packages similar to the way the New Orleans Saints use Taysom Hill. That would be a good way to get him on the field early, but the key to Milroe reaching his full potential will be figuring out how to get him comfortable in the pocket so he can truly develop.

More Seahawks on SI stories

What Cooper Kupp said about Sam Darnold after first Seahawks practice

Devon Witherspoon’s trash-talking in midseason form at Seahawks OTAs

Seahawks RT Abe Lucas looks radically different after offseason slim-down

Seattle Seahawks insider makes the case to keep RB Kenneth Walker III

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Seahawks News