Analyst says key Seahawks rookie might already be NFL's most-electric player

The Seattle Seahawks kicked off the 2025 NFL draft with one of the safest selections. In Round 1, they added North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel, who will instantly improve their pass protection. From there, they went for more firepower on both sides of the ball with safety Nick Emmanwori and tight end Elijah Arroyo in Round 2.
Seattle then rolled the dice in Round 3, selecting Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Entering his rookie season, Milroe will be on the bench behind Sam Darnold. There's a chance, however, that Milroe could develop into the team's future starter.
Analyst Max Browne believes Milroe has an immense ceiling, saying he's "instantly the most dangerous offensive weapon for the Seahawks." He admitted that Milroe "needs time to develop as a passer and "has a tendency to bail on plays too early." Even so, he said he might be the most electric player in the league.
"What if I told you the most electric player in the NFL might be standing on the sidelines in Seattle?" — Browne on Milroe
Browne also discussed the Seahawks potentially using Milroe in packages similar to the way the New Orleans Saints use Taysom Hill. That would be a good way to get him on the field early, but the key to Milroe reaching his full potential will be figuring out how to get him comfortable in the pocket so he can truly develop.
