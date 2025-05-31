NFL expert predicts Seahawks won't get same Sam Darnold as Vikings last year
Ever since the signing went down we have been battling the common perception that there's no way Sam Darnold can possibly reproduce what he did last year with the Minnesota Vikings now that he's joined the Seattle Seahawks. The theory goes that without an elite playcaller, top-two wide receiver and an elite defense Darnold will turn back into the pumpkin he was early in his career with the Jets.
While we're still on the side that believes Darnold can not only match what he did last year - but perform even better in the future - today we have another major player joining the other side of the debate. Here's former Seahawks and Eagles beat writer and current national NFL writer at The Ringer, Sheil Kapadia on the Brock & Salk show earlier this week.
Sheil Kapada on Sam Darnold, C- grade for Seahawks
As per usual we disagree, but Kapadia's opinion is as always well thought out and one we respect enough to feel our confidence in Darnold shaken a little bit for the first time this offseason.
If Kapadia and the rest of the Darnold-doubters end up being right, it will likely be because the Seahawks front office just did not do enough to improve their offensive line while they were busy remaking the rest of their passing personnel. The dropoff between Darnold having Kevin O'Connell calling plays vs. Klint Kubiak is also likely to be a huge factor in a potentially disappointing 2025 season.
