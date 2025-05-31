All Seahawks

NFL expert predicts Seahawks won't get same Sam Darnold as Vikings last year

Sheil Kapada from The Ringer doesn't believe Darnold can reproduce what he did in Minnesota without a great supporting cast.

Tim Weaver

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, bottom left, and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, top right, attend the TGL match between Jupiter Links GC and Atlanta Drive GC at SoFi Center on March 4, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, bottom left, and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, top right, attend the TGL match between Jupiter Links GC and Atlanta Drive GC at SoFi Center on March 4, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Ever since the signing went down we have been battling the common perception that there's no way Sam Darnold can possibly reproduce what he did last year with the Minnesota Vikings now that he's joined the Seattle Seahawks. The theory goes that without an elite playcaller, top-two wide receiver and an elite defense Darnold will turn back into the pumpkin he was early in his career with the Jets.

While we're still on the side that believes Darnold can not only match what he did last year - but perform even better in the future - today we have another major player joining the other side of the debate. Here's former Seahawks and Eagles beat writer and current national NFL writer at The Ringer, Sheil Kapadia on the Brock & Salk show earlier this week.

Sheil Kapada on Sam Darnold, C- grade for Seahawks

As per usual we disagree, but Kapadia's opinion is as always well thought out and one we respect enough to feel our confidence in Darnold shaken a little bit for the first time this offseason.

If Kapadia and the rest of the Darnold-doubters end up being right, it will likely be because the Seahawks front office just did not do enough to improve their offensive line while they were busy remaking the rest of their passing personnel. The dropoff between Darnold having Kevin O'Connell calling plays vs. Klint Kubiak is also likely to be a huge factor in a potentially disappointing 2025 season.

More Seahawks on SI stories

What Cooper Kupp said about Sam Darnold after first Seahawks practice

Devon Witherspoon’s trash-talking in midseason form at Seahawks OTAs

Seahawks RT Abe Lucas looks radically different after offseason slim-down

Seattle Seahawks insider makes the case to keep RB Kenneth Walker III

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.