Seahawks OTAs: Jarran Reed senses different physicality from offensive line
The Seattle Seahawks' offensive line has been struggling for years now, but last season was simply the breaking point.
Not only did the Seahawks allow 54 sacks, the third most in the league, and not only did their run-blocking struggles hold their ground game back considerably, but the offensive line resembled a revolving door. That was especially noticeable on the right side, where four different players started at right tackle and Anthony Bradford struggled all year long at right guard.
Seattle finally took steps to address the offensive line this offseason, most notably drafting guard Grey Zabel in the first round. Even though they definitely could've done more to address the unit, the moves they made already seem to be having an impact.
Following the first week of OTAs, defensive tackle Jarran Reed raved about the new-look offensive line, particularly praising the group's physical presence.
"You can sense the physicality of the offensive line," Reed said, per the Seahawks' website. "They come off the ball low and hard, we've got some good guys on there. I think that goes to the coaching and the offensive coordinator we brought in. I think they're cooking up something really good.
It's the intent, it's their mentality."
Left tackle Charles Cross, the clear leader of the offensive line, was similarly hyped about the offense as a whole, claiming it will "be able to control the game and run the ball, give us a chance to run the ball, let our backs do their thing and set things up for the receivers. I feel like this type of offense is dynamic, a lot of big plays from the run and pass game."
It remains to be seen how the line will perform in actual games, but if Reed, a massive player at 6-foot-3 and 306 pounds, is feeling the physicality without pads on, it could bode well for the season as a whole.
More Seahawks on SI stories
What Cooper Kupp said about Sam Darnold after first Seahawks practice
Devon Witherspoon’s trash-talking in midseason form at Seahawks OTAs
Seahawks RT Abe Lucas looks radically different after offseason slim-down
Seattle Seahawks insider makes the case to keep RB Kenneth Walker III